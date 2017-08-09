Sunrise Hitek Introduces AccoGrip, the Multi-Use Phone Accessory

Sunrise Hitek is pleased to debut their newest tech accessory, AccoGrip. AccoGrip is a multi-functioning gadget for any mobile phone. It simply attaches to any phone and utilizes an accordion function to pop in and out with ease. Pop out for use as a handle grip or as a media stand. Earbud cords can wrap around and pop back in for convenient and tidy storage.

A recent article on GeoStats.com stated that American adults spend more time on their mobile phones than on any other type of media. They also go on to say that more than 75% of adults will be using a mobile phone in 2017. It is pretty clear that people are spending more and more time on their mobile phones and want the experience to be as easy and convenient as possible.

Mobile phones are becoming more multi-functioning than ever. A phone is also a television, laptop, and of course a social media machine! AccoGrip simply makes the process easier. AccoGrip’s first function is as a handle. The convenient knob shape provides the perfect grip for holding. Simply utilize the accordion function to pop it in and out with ease. Sunrise Hitek provides a set of (2) AccoGrips in order to provide the second function which is as a media stand. Third, earbuds can be wrapped around for a convenient and tidy cord wrap.

As with most Sunrise products, AccoGrip is 100% customizable. In a few, simple clicks, the customer can upload their image, choose colors, and place their order. Order multiple sets for some variety or for those who carry a personal phone and a work phone. The removable adhesive back allows for multiple re-applications and residue free removal. Most orders ship in as little as seven days.

Sunrise Hitek always welcomes bulk orders. Wholesale pricing is available for businesses as well as resellers. Their industrial print process creates hundreds of cases in one pass, making large orders affordable. The AccoGrip is great for businesses to show off their logo, or for a corporate giveaway.

About Sunrise Hitek

Sunrise Hitek’s “Hitek” store, is a leading maker of protective gear for Apple’s iPad. The brand changed to üuber when the company starting developing cases for other devices, such as the MacBook, Chromebook, and Samsung devices. Sunrise Hitek Group, LLC, owner of the üuber brand, also operates Sunrise Hitek, a leading digital printing company based in Chicago. As a G7 Qualified Master Printer, Sunrise is uniquely qualified among protective gear makers to offer a wide array of customization options, ensuring the most consistent and accurate color reproduction. Sunrise is an Inc. 5000 company established in 1988 and employs the most advanced equipment and technology, such as G7-certified HP Indigo and UV flatbed presses, and digital die-cutting, to create best-in-class products. A privately-owned enterprise, the company is based in Chicago and sells products worldwide.