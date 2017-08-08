We have an incredible team, and I know that Randy, Keith, and Steve are all going to do great things.

RoadVantage, the fastest-growing provider of F&I programs for the automotive industry, announced that Randy Ross is being promoted to President of Sales.

Ross, who is the current Senior Vice President of Sales, has been with the company for five years, where he has been instrumental in the company’s rapid rise to success. Prior to that, he owned Ross Chrysler Jeep Dodge in Boone, N.C. for nearly 15 years. He was also the Platform President and Co-Founder of Group1 Automotive from 1997-2000; was the managing partner for 13 years at Town North Nissan Mitsubishi, Elgin Ford, Round Rock Nissan in Austin, Texas; and began his automotive sales and management career at a sister dealership in the Dallas, TX market.

“From the start, I have believed in the power of the mission here at RoadVantage,” said Ross. “We have some of the most talented people in the industry, the most comprehensive products, and certainly the most amazing claims staff in the business. I am extremely proud at what we have accomplished so far, and with these two awesome additions, this is only the beginning of where we’re going to take this company.”

Keith Cooper — formerly the Senior Vice President of Sales at Innovative Aftermarket Systems (IAS) — has been hired to replace Ross as the new Senior Vice President of Sales. Cooper will spearhead the company’s national sales efforts, looking to continue the explosive growth the company has experienced every year since it was founded. Prior to his tenure at IAS, Cooper served as the Executive Vice President and General Manager at the Genesis Marketing Group. He has held roles as the Director of National Sales for Gulf States Financial Services; President, COO and Partner at Triple Protection Auto Care; and President and General Manager for Walkaway USA Inc.

“This is an exciting next step for me, and I am beyond pleased to be joining RoadVantage,” Cooper said. “This is a company that values people, while ensuring they have the absolute best possible products on the market. I am truly excited be a part of the next stage of their growth and evolution.”

There is more exciting news……

Steve Chandler has been named the new National Vice President of Sales and will be joining the RoadVantage team in September. Chandler was most recently the Regional Vice President at CNA National, where he was responsible for growth, management, and agent relationships for the Western part of the United States. He and Brad Blizzard, the other National Vice President of Sales will report directly to Cooper. Previously, he has held the position of Regional Vice President at Protective Life, Director of Operations & Marketing at Trend Personnel, and Vice President of Training Services at EFG Companies.

“I have watched RoadVantage grow into a powerhouse in this market, and I am excited to be joining the team,” said Chandler. “This is an amazing opportunity, and I look forward to helping them continue this forward momentum.”

“There is a reason we are the fastest growing F&I company in the industry,” said Garret Lacour, CEO of RoadVantage, “and that’s the people. We have an incredible team, and I know that Randy, Keith, and Steve are all going to do great things. We’re just getting started!”

About RoadVantage

RoadVantage is led by F&I industry veterans focused on one goal: building the best automotive aftermarket ancillary product company, from the ground up. The RoadVantage team leverages new technology and a streamlined approach to develop innovative products and offer the highest level of customer experience – driving value and profit for all stakeholders, and setting a new industry standard in the process. RoadVantage offers a full portfolio of ancillary products through certified agents and is headquartered in Austin, TX with regional offices in Boston, MA; Dallas, TX; Phoenix, AZ; Miami and St. Augustine, FL. For more information, visit http://www.roadvantage.com.

Contact:

Michael J. Scotty

Senior Vice President, Operations

RoadVantage

Ph: 512.960.8104

MichaelScotty(at)roadvantage.com

http://www.roadvantage.com