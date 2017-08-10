LECMPA provides a blueprint for other companies to follow

LECMPA, provider of wage loss protection for railroad and transportation workers, today announced it has been named one of Metro Detroit’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® Award for the third consecutive year.

Determined by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR), the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in their human resource practices and employee enrichment. Organizations are assessed based on categories such as communication, work-life balance, employee education, diversity, recognition, retention and more.

“LECMPA, winner of its third consecutive national Best and Brightest to Work For award, is a tremendous organization committed to providing its workforce with a positive and enriching work environment,” said Jennifer Kluge, NABR president. “LECMPA provides a blueprint for other companies to follow”.

LECMPA is a nonprofit, member-owned company founded in 1910 to provide job protection to union railroad workers. It has expanded to provide job insurance protection to workers in all union transportation crafts. The company offers a variety of programs that support maintaining a positive work-life balance and are especially proud of its collaborative, team-oriented workplace environment.

“We are extremely proud to receive this coveted award for the third consecutive year,” stated LECMPA President Susan Tukel. “Our outstanding staff and positive work environment make going to work and serving our members a pleasure.”

The Best and Brightest awards strives to recognize the most influential, trend-setting companies in the country. They believe that creating a better business environment results in richer lives and stronger communities.

About LECMPA

LECMPA, founded in 1910 as a cooperative assessment insurer for railroad workers, provides wage loss protection to unionized transportation workers in all crafts and industries throughout the United States. LECMPA is a nonprofit, member-owned company with approximately 27,000 members nationwide. LECMPA is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan and has regional offices throughout the United States. More information is available at http://www.lecmpa.org.