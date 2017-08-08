GRAMMY-Nominated Seth Glier Releases Anti-Fracking Song "Water On Fire"

Seth Glier "Water On Fire" I wrote ‘Water On Fire’ to explore the falsehood between freedom and capitalism. We often say ‘what's good for business is good for the country’ then ignore the environment, the history, & the people affected.

The intense and provocative song highlights corporate greed and its interference with environmental justice. Listen here via Elmore Magazine.

Glier states, "I wrote ‘Water On Fire’ to explore the falsehood between freedom and capitalism. We often say ‘what's good for business is good for the country’ then ignore the environment, the history, & the people affected. ‘Water On Fire’ was inspired after a conversation with a friend in Oklahoma who's been dealing with daily earthquakes in his home ever since his state started aggressively fracking. I believe that climate change might be taken a bit more seriously if we started calling it what it actually is, which is violence. Violence against our resources, violence against our species, and violence to our children."

“Water On Fire” is just one of the few tracks from Seth’s upcoming studio album, Birds, that tackles the current political climate. The collection includes “Justice For All” which challenges the death penalty, and his dynamic cover of Buffalo Springfield’s protest-song “For What It’s Worth.” Birds will be available on August 25th, fans can pre-order the album on iTunes. Seth has also collaborated with Pledge Music to officially launch his pre-order campaign for Birds. Fans will be able to access uniquely branded experiences and Pledge-only exclusives with each pre-order of the album.Click here for more information.

Additionally, the artist will be hitting the road for a headlining U.S. tour kicking off at the Kerrville Fall Festival in Kerrville, TX. Seth will be making stops in these major cities: New York, Philadelphia, Boston and Chicago. More information here.

“Singer with an exquisite tenor echoes Bruce Springsteen & Billy Joel.”

-- USA Today

“Glier sings with a quiet strength reminiscent of Damien Rice and Jeff Buckley roped with an altogether refreshing candidness rarely heard these days.”

-- Glide Magazine

“An adept song craftsman and elegantly emotional vocalist…”

-- iTunes Editorial

“This young blood wields an old-soul air….Discover a new generation of great.”

-- Huffington Post

