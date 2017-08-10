California employment lawyers Blumenthal, Nordrehaug & Bhowmik If you would like to know more about the Kuni SDA, LLC lawsuit, please contact Attorney Nicholas J. De Blouw today by calling (800) 568-8020

The San Diego employment law attorneys at Blumenthal, Nordrehaug & Bhowmik filed a class action lawsuit alleging that Kuni SDA, LLC failed to provide their California automobile dealership employees with meal and rest periods in accordance with the California Wage Order and Labor Code. The Kuni SDA, LLC class action lawsuit, Case No. 37-2017-00025191-CU-OE-CTL is currently pending in the San Diego County Superior Court for the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here.

According to the lawsuit, Kuni SDA, LLC allegedly failed to provide all employees the legally required off-duty meal breaks as required by the applicable Wage Order and Labor Code. The Complaint further claims that Kuni SDA, LLC, allegedly failed to accurately record missed meal and rest breaks and also allegedly failed to pay the proper minimum wages causing the wage statements being issued to the employees by Kuni SDA, LLC to allegedly violate California law, and in particular, Labor Code Section 226(a). Additionally, the Complaint alleges that Kuni SDA, LLC failed to reimburse and indemnify their employees for required business expenses incurred by the employees in direct consequence of discharging their duties on behalf of Kuni SDA, LLC.

Cal. Lab. Code § 2802 expressly states that "an employer shall indemnify his or her employee for all necessary expenditures or losses incurred by the employee in direct consequence of the discharge of his or her duties, or of his or her obedience to the directions of the employer, even though unlawful, unless the employee, at the time of obeying the directions, believed them to be unlawful." If you would like to know more about the Kuni SDA, LLC. lawsuit, please contact attorney Nicholas De Blouw today by calling (800) 568-8020 or by clicking here.

Blumenthal, Nordrehaug and Bhowmik is a Southern California employment law firm that dedicates its practice to helping employees, fight back against unfair business practices, including violations of the California Labor Code and Fair Labor Standards Act.

