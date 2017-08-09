Indie performers Fathom Lane to kick off 2017-2018 CenterStage Minnesota series "CenterStage Minnesota brings amazing talent to the intimate setting in the Ives Theater, which gives music lovers an up-close experience with emerging artists” -Kari Hedlund, music director for KAXE Northern Community Radio.

With a longstanding tradition of showcasing top independent musicians from the upper Midwest, KAXE Northern Community Radio and the Reif Center in Grand Rapids are announcing a great new live performance music lineup for the 2017-18 CenterStage Minnesota season.

CenterStage Minnesota showcases top regional music talent from across Minnesota. The concert series brings independent artists to the intimate Ives Studio Theater within the Reif Performing Arts Center. Each CenterStage Minnesota performance will take place the third Thursday monthly, featuring a wide range of music styles and a variety of up-and-coming performers from across the region.

The new season kicks off Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017 with the critically acclaimed Fathom Lane out of the Twin Cities. Fathom Lane features the unique vocal sounds of Michael Ferrier and Ashleigh Still, backed up with a band that evokes the sounds of The Velvet Underground, Tom Petty and other iconic performers. The group has released two critically acclaimed albums that have national and international reach.

Fathom Lane takes the stage at the Ives Theater on the 21st at 7:30 pm.

The full CenterStage Minnesota lineup includes:



September: Fathom Lane

October: Gaelynn Lea

November: The Pines

December: The Home Fires with Sarah Morris & Vicky Emerson

January: Erik Koskinen

February: Reina del Cid

March: The Social Animals

April: Siama Matuzungidi

May: Romantica

“CenterStage Minnesota brings amazing talent to the intimate setting in the Ives Theater, which provides an up-close experience with emerging artists,” said Kari Hedlund, music director for KAXE Northern Community Radio. “We’re excited about the groundbreaking performers who will make the 2017-18 CenterStage season an unforgettable series for music lovers in the region and visitors to the Grand Rapids area.”

Ticket information for CenterStage Minnesota performances are available through http://www.ReifCenter.org.

About Visit Grand Rapids

Visit Grand Rapids is the official destination marketing organization for the Grand Rapids, Minnesota, area. Visit Grand Rapids was founded in 1983 as a 501(c)(6) non-profit business association, with the objective to promote the Grand Rapids area as a destination for conferences, conventions, events, group tours and leisure travelers, thereby enhancing the economic growth of the area through travel and tourism. Visit Grand Rapids’ mission is to generate a positive economic impact through travel and tourism. For more information, visit http://www.visitgrandrapids.com.