Cultivate Culinary School & Catering is thrilled to announce their partnership with the University of Notre Dame, to partner with the University in achieving their sustainability goals and to provide high quality well balanced meals to food-insecure families throughout the Michiana area. By working with Levy who manages the clubs and concessions on campus, Cultivate sees this as a key strategic partnership designed for long term community involvement.

“At Cultivate Culinary School, we strive to help combat poverty, hunger, and job insecurity. Working alongside Notre Dame and Levy will enable us to reach our community in a new way,” said Kelly Hofferth, Cultivate Culinary School executive director. “We’re also excited to provide more service opportunities to our students. They will discover the safest, most economical ways to save and store food.”

Cultivate Culinary School was also recently selected by the Notre Dame Athletic Department’s Community Commitment division, as the food rescuer for all of the home football games this fall. Cultivate will pick up fresh, usable food that would have otherwise been thrown away after the games. Students and staff at Cultivate Culinary School will then temporarily store the food and prepare frozen meals. The meals are distributed to food-insecure families in several locations, including St. Joseph County and the Michiana area.

“Partnering with both groups is a huge blessing for us, and it will definitely increase our ability to help others,” said Hofferth. “We plan to take full advantage of this incredible opportunity.”

For more information about Cultivate Culinary School & Catering, visit http://www.cultivateculinary.com, check out our Facebook page, email Kelly at kellyh(at)cultivateculinary.com or call her at 574-440-2214.