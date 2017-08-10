Pure Adventures, a leading pioneer in self-guided adventure travel, announces a new “Not Your Classic Tuscany” self-guided hybrid or e-bike cycling tour from Pisa to Florence.

Leonardo da Vinci might have said it himself: “Cycle to my home town and check out all my discoveries”. With a flexible schedule, you can choose your adventure each day. Pedal through quintessential northern Tuscan landscapes of vineyards and olive groves to Pisa, with its world-renowned Leaning Tower, and then on to the charming town of Lucca, where you can ride upon the impressive walls of the city. Continue on country lanes to Vinci, Leonardo’s birthplace, and visit two museums to gain insight into the life and mind of this genius. Finally, enjoy an espresso and explore the artful city of Florence, the well-loved “cradle of the Renaissance”.

Meander the moderately hilly Tuscan countryside with your choice of a hybrid or an e-bike cycle. You can start the tour on any day you choose, but Fall is the perfect time to visit this special region of Italy, as the weather continues to be optimal but the crowds have dispersed. Longer or shorter ride options are available each day, so you can choose your pace as you spend 7 days bicycling through small towns and meeting locals along the way. You can add on extra nights in Pisa before the trip, and again at the end for extra days in Florence and/or Rome.

Founder and President of Pure Adventures, Loren Siekman, says, “The appeal of this trip is to hit some highlights that are easily accessible on the bookends of the tour with Pisa and Florence, but in between you go where few tourists are stopping. That is where the cycling takes place – away from the crowds, yet it is still Tuscany and full of charm, good food, good people, and typical Tuscan accommodations. What is also nice about this tour is that you don’t change lodging every day; so with loop rides and a 2nd night in each place, you can choose to do some different things and modify your riding/stopping/visitation plans as you go.”



About Pure Adventures

Pure Adventures (http://pure-adventures.com) was founded by Loren Siekman in 1994 to meet North American client requests for high-quality, self-guided cycling tours. Pure Adventures partners with regional experts to plan the best routes, sights to see, people to meet, and places to eat, shop, and experience life as a local would. Pure Adventures’ award-winning tours are competitively priced and meticulously planned with substantial behind-the-scene support creating a unique combination that makes a European adventure more easily accessible to today’s active traveler.

Pure Adventures adheres to eco-friendly living and low-to-no-impact travel. Vehicles and other energy consuming resources are not used to support self-guided tours. Electronic communications, cloud storage systems, and document sharing help diminish paper printing and storage. Through annual donations the company supports sustainable travel and carbon offsets.

Contact Pure Adventures

Phone: 800-960-2221 or 480-905-1235