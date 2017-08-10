HarborChase of Palm Beach Gardens Vertical Gardens I made it a point to show the residents at breakfast as I picked it. It was the brightest-colored and most fragrant pesto I have ever made. It’s easy to impress residents when you have tools like this to work with.

HarborChase of Palm Beach Gardens, a new local assisted living and memory care community, has installed innovative Vertical Gardens in order to produce a genuine farm-to-table dining experience for its residents and guests. Herbs from the garden are used to enhance salads, wraps and freshly-prepared meals. HarborChase of Palm Beach Gardens is managed by Harbor Retirement Associates (HRA), a regional senior living development and management company based in Vero Beach, Florida.

“At HarborChase we believe in a ‘Culture of Hospitality’ and one of our newest focuses is to provide the true farm-to-table experience to our residents and their guests.,” said Gottfried Ernst, Vice President of Hospitality at HRA. “We are partnering with a reputable third party company to service the Vertical Gardens so that our culinary teams always have freshest lettuce and herbs available at their fingertips. The Vertical Gardens exemplify how we are always working hard to create and implement innovative programs that enhance the hospitality experience.”

HRA plans to expand the unique concept into additional communities in the near future. HarborChase of Palm Beach Gardens is the first HRA community to install the Vertical Gardens in its community. The community’s culinary team has begun incorporating the lettuces and herbs into its daily cuisine.

“We harvested all of the basil today and made chicken pesto for dinner,” said Chris Blum, Director of Hospitality at HarborChase of Palm Beach Gardens. “I made it a point to show the residents at breakfast as I picked it. It was the brightest-colored and most fragrant pesto I have ever made. It’s easy to impress residents when you have tools like this to work with.”

The Vertical Gardens at HarborChase are located in lounge areas, kitchen areas, restaurants and in memory care. They are already very popular with the community’s residents.

“My husband and I truly enjoy our fresh salads on a daily basis,” said Doris, resident of HarborChase.

Future residents of HarborChase are also taking notice of the Vertical Gardens.

“We love these Vertical Gardens and can’t wait to enjoy them when we move in,” said Marilyn, a future resident of HarborChase of Palm Beach Gardens.

Located at 3000 Central Gardens Circle, HarborChase of Palm Beach Gardens offers both assisted living and memory care. The community features 24-hour staff, supportive services, scheduled transportation daily, housekeeping service, concierge services and the exclusive Chef’s Fare Dining Program with customized dining experiences in multiple venues. It also includes HRA’s signature Life Enrichment Program, designed to provide social, devotional, fitness and recreational opportunities that have a positive impact on residents.

For more information on HarborChase of Palm Beach Gardens, visit http://www.hraseniorliving.com.

About Harbor Retirement Associates

Harbor Retirement Associates (“HRA”) is a regional senior living development and management company, focused primarily on Assisted Living and Memory Care communities, but also engaged in the development and operations of Independent Living and Skilled Nursing communities. HRA operates 26 communities and is partnering on the construction of 10 more communities in 8 states. HRA manages over $130 million in revenue and approximately $500 million in assets while employing 2,000 associates. HRA is planning to double in size over the next three years. For more information, visit http://www.HRAseniorliving.com.

