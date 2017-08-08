Simply Connect, a market leader in electronic Health Information Exchange (HIE) software, has brought on Tina Fonteneau as its new State Director for Virginia HIE and Sales Director.

With a career portfolio that originated in special needs and early intervention work, Fonteneau brings to Simply Connect a wealth of knowledge and experience working with senior living facilities. Her background includes work with independent, assisted and dementia care models.

In 2001, with a decade of social work experience under her belt, Fonteneau left the field to pursue trade show marketing opportunities for the Williamsburg, Va. tourism industry. After a decade of working in both tourism sales and marketing, during which she became a top performer in each division, a family member’s diagnosis of dementia led Fonteneau to a career change to senior living.

“I entered senior living after losing my grandfather, because I found it therapeutic to be around people of his generation,” said Fonteneau. “One of the most rewarding parts of my experience in the field is being able to help clients by matching their unique needs with solutions. Part of my marketing success comes from sharing personal anecdotes of residents I’ve grown to know and care for and how I’ve been able to help them. Even as my career focus has shifted to the business development and community outreach aspects of senior living, I continue to stay involved in charitable efforts for the communities I’ve worked with.”

Fonteneau strongly believes in the values of being vested in her community. On top of her career experience and accomplishments, she brings experience in a myriad of public speaking engagements and fundraising efforts for charities across Hampton Roads to her role with Simply Connect. One of the most notable, and most recent, of these charitable efforts is the founding of the 21 Days to the Longest Day event in Richmond, Va.

In this new leadership role, Fonteneau will facilitate the integration of Simply Connect HIE in communities across the commonwealth. Its features and interoperability position it to be the exchange of choice for health care organizations requiring access to secure patient data to improve outcomes and manage efficiency in real-time.

With Simply Connect, authorized healthcare providers are able to send and receive direct messages through a secure, HIPAA-compliant e-messaging service. Event notifications allow for timely communications to resident care partners when hospitalizations, emergency room visits, admissions, discharges and transfers occur. The Electronic Medication Administration Record facet of the software also tracks patients’ dispensed medications from pharmacies, providing real time prescription updates for care partners.

“At Simply Connect we are changing healthcare and saving lives,” explained Fonteneau. “A delay in critical information can be the difference between life and death for some patients. Patient data transferred within Simply Connect happens in real time, is interoperable between all providers; it’s secure, compliant and comprehensive. It is my hope to get every healthcare provider in Virginia connected.”

Other benefits of Simply Connect HIE include a mobile app which links patients to their own personal health record (PHR) from any location. Click-2-Track schedules and manages individuals’ non-emergency medical transport needs and sends bills directly to the responsible party. Finally, mobile enabled cloud scanning and storage allows users to scan and create files and then link them to residents’ EHRs on the go.

The uses and benefits of Simply Connect in hospital networks and assisted living facilities are immeasurable, and provide both accessibility and security of patient information. As Virginia’s Director of HIE and Director of Sales, Fonteneau aims to grow the Simply Connect brand to a must-have software in hospital networks statewide.