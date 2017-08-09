TABS Analytics, a leading consumer and retail analytics firm, announced today a complimentary webinar on Wednesday, August 16, 2017 at 2 p.m. Eastern titled “Awful Analytics: 10 Metrics Hurting the CPG Industry and How to Fix Them”.

During the hour-long webinar, Dr. Kurt Jetta, Ph.D., CEO and founder of TABS Analytics, will review with attendees specific metrics that are not just ineffective, but downright counterproductive for growth aspirations. In addition, Jetta will discuss:



Why obsessing over market share changes ultimately leads to share declines

How bad distribution and sales velocity measures provide inaccurate conclusions in your retail presentations

The reasons why leakage trees are incomplete and misleading

Why consumer decision trees are pseudoscience

WHAT: “Awful Analytics: 10 Metrics Hurting the CPG Industry and How to Fix Them” Webinar

WHEN: Wednesday, August 16, 2017 at 2 p.m. Eastern

REGISTRATION: Registration is available online here

WHO: Dr. Kurt Jetta, Ph.D., CEO and founder of TABS Analytics

Throughout 2017, TABS Analytics is conducting six studies across the consumer packaged goods industry including personal care, baby, vitamin, food and beverage, household products, and beauty. More information about TABS studies is available at http://www.tabsanalytics.com/resources.

In addition to being the CEO, founder and lead product developer for TABS Analytics, Jetta is also the Director of the Research Unit of the Economics of Consumer Marketing, which is a part of the Center for International Policy at Fordham University. He is a frequent contributor to industry publications and symposiums.

