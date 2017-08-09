Wavecrest Computing Releases CyBlock Customizable Charts

Wavecrest, a global leader in employee Web-use monitoring, security, and management, today announced a new CyBlock enhancement--custom charts. Now the administrator or manager can choose specific pertinent information to easily view, save, and print in a selected chart view. Available in a rich gallery of intuitive charts such as time series, bar, and pie charts, and interactive features such as subgrouping and built-in drill down, this custom charts enhancement brings more personalization to CyBlock’s comprehensive employee Web-use management tools.

“With many businesses today almost drowning in Web-use data, giving them the option to get the specific information, in the format view they want, is important. CyBlock already gives our customers the drill-down capability into managing the human component of Web security. Now we expand on our capabilities to provide choices in how a customer wants to select and view the specific, pertinent data they need,” says Dennis McCabe, CEO of Wavecrest. “Customizable charts increase the business’ access to their employees’ Web-use behavior, giving them more ways to protect and secure the entire enterprise.”

CyBlock provides comprehensive management of the human factor in business Web security, including URL filtering and reporting, guest Wi-Fi services with captive portal, threat protection, bandwidth management, cloud service management, manager access, and ad hoc reporting, as well as the ability to produce employee Web-use behavioral analytics, view time online, proactively analyze trends, and more--all to satisfy not just IT but management or HR needs as well.

Comprehensive yet easy to use, the CyBlock employee Web-use security suite offers multiple deployments: Appliance, Mini Appliance, Software, Hybrid, and Cloud. Wavecrest also offers Cyfin, the advanced employee Web-use monitoring and analytics suite, available in software and virtual appliance deployments.

For more information, visit https://www.wavecrest.net

About Wavecrest

Wavecrest has over 20 years of proven history of providing reliable, accurate Web-use management and Advanced Log File Analyzer products across various industries. Managed Service Providers, IT specialists, HR professionals, Forensics Investigators, and business managers trust Wavecrest's Cyfin and CyBlock products to manage the human factor in business Internet usage -- managing cloud services, reducing liability risks, improving productivity, saving bandwidth, and controlling costs. Trusted by large government and commercial organizations such as US-CERT Homeland Security, U.S. Department of Justice, USPS Office of Inspector General, National Grid, Hoag Hospital, Johns Hopkins, and a growing list of global enterprises and government agencies. We are a proud long-term GSA contract holder. For more information on the company, products, and partners, visit https://www.wavecrest.net.