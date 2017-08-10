Dallas Bike Ride Celebrates Life On Two Wheels

“Dallas needs an event like this on the annual calendar,” said Monica Paul, Executive Director of the Dallas Sports Commission, a founding partner of Dallas Bike Ride.

Capital Sports Ventures has announced the inaugural Dallas Bike Ride, scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 4, 2017 with a 20 mile closed-road recreational bike ride. Bicyclists have the opportunity to build a new tradition in growing the active lifestyle culture in Dallas through a family-friendly, fun and casual route across diverse Dallas neighborhoods with scenic skyline views.

“Dallas needs an event like this on the annual calendar,” said Monica Paul, Executive Director of the Dallas Sports Commission, a founding partner of Dallas Bike Ride. “I’m confident our city will adopt this event and embrace it warmly. I can’t wait to see the excitement transcend through our community where both local residents and out of town visitors will have the opportunity to see Dallas in a unprecedented car-free setting.”

Dallas Bike Ride will inspire, excite and unite a city that already has a passion for bicycling. With more than 100 miles of bike trails and future plans that seek to create a fully interconnected seamless bikeway system throughout the city, Dallas riders are eager for opportunities to bike on their beloved city roads. Following Dallas Bike Ride, participants can hop off their bikes for a Finish Line Festival in the shadow of Dallas City Hall and enjoy live entertainment, food trucks and family friendly activities.

“Dallas Bike Ride will allow people of all ages, lifestyles and backgrounds to unite around two main things: their love for the city of Dallas and their love for cycling,” said Greg Bibb, CEO of Capital Sports Ventures. “The opportunity to bike 20 miles of car-free roads allows participants to ride without worry. 60 percent of the total U.S. population is interested but concerned about biking. Dallas Bike Ride allows us to remove those worries, and let participants focus on the joy of riding through the city they call home.”

Dallas Bike Ride will also invest in Dallas youth and the future generations of Dallas bicyclists by raising support for youth bike education and programming delivered by the non-profit organizations BikeTexas and Incarnation House. A portion of proceeds from the event benefit those initiatives.

Early bird registration for Dallas Bike Ride is $45 and available now through August 31. Regular pricing, starting at $60, begins on September 1. Kids ages 3-7 ride for free and registration for youth participants ages 8 to 15 is $30. To register and for more information on the inaugural event, please visit dallasbikeride.com.

About Dallas Bike Ride

Founded in 2017 by Capital Sports Ventures LLC, Dallas Bike Ride will become the Dallas region’s premier recreational bicycling event. Held annually in November, the event celebrates the people, places and culture of Dallas while providing unprecedented car-free access to the city’s culturally rich neighborhoods. A portion of the proceeds from the event benefit BikeTexas and Incarnation House in their efforts to provide youth bike education and use bicycling as a positive youth development tool.

About Dallas Sports Commission

The Dallas Sports Commission pursues amateur, grassroots, collegiate and professional championship events, positioning Dallas as the premier sports destination. A division of VisitDallas, the Dallas Sports Commission focuses on having a positive impact on the economy as well as improving the quality of life within the community through sports.