Sierra Madre at Mountains Edge “Saffron” Model Home The board members also appreciated the technology and service-oriented solutions offered by FirstService Residential and were eager to adopt these benefits for their community.”

LAS VEGAS (August 9, 2017): FirstService Residential, Nevada’s leading community management company, has been awarded the management contract for Sierra Madre at Mountain’s Edge Homeowners Association. FirstService Residential assumed management responsibilities on June 1, 2017.

Sierra Madre is a 137-unit single-family community located at West Gomer and South Cimarron Road in the master-planned Mountain’s Edge development. Sierra Madre residents enjoy mountain views and various amenities, including a small park, and gated entries. The floor plans feature three and four bedroom traditional style homes with a Spanish-like influence.

“The board of directors for Sierra Madre selected us to manage their community and enhance their lifestyle quality because of the best-in-class services, depth of resources, personalized client attention and local market expertise that makes FirstService Residential an industry leader” said Chris Wood, regional vice president of business development. Wood added, “The board members also appreciated the technology and service-oriented solutions offered by FirstService Residential and were eager to adopt these benefits for their community.”

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is recognized as Nevada’s leading and most experienced full-service community association management firm. For over 25 years, FirstService Residential has continued to provide the best-in-class community management solutions and genuinely helpful service to its over 370 properties and communities throughout Nevada.

FirstService Residential is North America’s largest manager of residential communities and the preferred partner of HOAs, community associations and strata corporations in the U.S. and Canada. FirstService Residential’s managed communities include low-, mid- and high-rise condominiums and cooperatives; single-family homes; master-planned, lifestyle and active adult communities; and rental and commercial properties.

With an unmatched combination of deep industry experience, local market expertise and personalized attention, FirstService Residential delivers proven solutions and exceptional service that add value, enhance lifestyles and make a difference, every day, for every resident and community it manages. FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation, a North American leader in the property services sector. For more information, visit http://www.fsresidential.com.

###