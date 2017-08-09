We love all educators and this program allows us to bring a bit of fun to the start of the new school season.

Imagination Playground, LLC – creators of the breakthrough Big Blue Blocks is excited to bring back a back-to-school favorite - Pop Out Mini Playground’s for teachers.

This four-week program enables all teachers to touch, feel and play with Pop Out Mini Playground’s, a miniature version of Imagination Playground’s Big Blue Blocks. This Pop Out Mini Playground consists of the same great shapes that enable teachers and students to create and build, but in a smaller version allowing you to take the creativity anywhere.

Educators that teach Pre-Kindergarten through 3rd grade are encouraged to request a Pop Out Mini Playground by visiting Imagination Playground on Facebook. Educators are encouraged to share the news with fellow teachers as well to make sure they do not miss out – only 10,000 mini playgrounds will be gifted. Don’t delay, this giveaway ends August 31, 2017.

Imagination Playground President, Dave Krishock launched this give-a-way at 6:00 am Monday morning by saying – “back-to-school is one of our favorite times of year – for the last 5 years we have gifted our wildly popular Pop Out Mini Playgrounds to early education teachers. We love all educators and this program allows us to bring a bit of fun to the start of the new school season. Any teacher that wants more playgrounds for their classroom – please contact me direct – and we will help.”

In addition to the Pop Out Mini Playground giveaway, Imagination Playground is offering generous Summer & Fall Specials - unprecedented savings on all block sizes -Bigs, Mediums and Smalls. We’re glad to help you bring creative play and block fun to children.

Anyone interested in learning more about Imagination Playground’s creative products or programs are encouraged to call 1-678-604-7466 or email ContactUs(at)ImaginationPlayground.org.

About Imagination Playground, LLC

Imagination Playground is a breakthrough play space concept developed to encourage child-directed, creative free play. The kind of play that experts say is critical to children’s intellectual. Social, physical, and emotional development. Invented by architect and designer David Rockwell and the Rockwell group, Imagination Playground enables children to play, dream, build and explore endless possibilities. Imagination Playground finds its home in daycare centers, kindergartens, elementary schools, children’s museums – and science, nature, discovery centers, camps, community centers, children’s hospitals, hotels and resorts, public parks and more – in North America and over 70 countries around the world.

For more information, visit http://www.imaginationplayground.com