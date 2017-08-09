Avantus Designated as Authorized Report Supplier for Day 1 Certainty™

Avantus is an Authorized Report Supplier of 4506-T Tax Transcripts for Day 1 Certainty

Avantus is pleased to announce that it has been designated by Fannie Mae as an Authorized Report Supplier of eligible verification reports for Day 1 Certainty. Lenders using Desktop Underwriter® (DU®) from Fannie Mae now have access to IRS Direct 4506-T Tax Transcript Verifications from Avantus.

This direct integration with the Desktop Underwriter® (DU®) validation service and the IRS gives lenders the assurance that Fannie Mae will provide Day 1 Certainty when income is verified in DU using Avantus 4506-T reports. IRS Direct 4506-T Tax Transcript Verifications from Avantus also feature the convenience and expediency of e-signature, helping lenders create a more efficient workflow.

"Avantus is proud to have been approved by Fannie Mae as an Authorized Report Supplier for Day 1 Certainty. Being directly integrated with DU and the IRS will allow Avantus clients to process their verifications more efficiently, and close more loans with the confidence that Day 1 Certainty provides," said Louis Capobianco, President of Avantus.

Day 1 Certainty from Fannie Mae, announced in October 2016, provides Fannie Mae customers with freedom from representations and warranties on key aspects of the mortgage origination process.

In addition to recently being approved as an Authorized Report Supplier for Day 1 Certainty, Avantus has been a Direct Fannie Mae credit provider since 1999; supporting many of the largest mortgage lending companies in the United States.

About Avantus

With over 75 years’ experience analyzing consumer data, Avantus has earned the trust of lenders, originators, and other financial services companies nationwide. Our robust reporting platform provides an end-to-end data solution, enabling lenders to streamline operations and reduce costs.

As an end-to-end data solution for lending professionals, Avantus offers the complete suite of mortgage-related products and services including mortgage credit reports, fraud and compliance solutions, and innovative products to help our clients grow their business and close more loans.

For more information about Avantus, call 800-243-0120 or visit the company's website at Avantus.com.