Kofax®, a leading provider of software to simplify and transform the First Mile™ of business, today announced DFC Global, one of the largest providers of accessible consumer and commercial financial services in the world, will leverage Kofax SignDoc® to digitally transform its customer onboarding processes.



DFC Global processes nearly five million loan transactions annually. By offering a wide variety of innovative and accessible financial solutions, both online and across 1,300 retail locations, DFC is committed to meeting the needs of consumers and business owners in the best and most socially responsible way.

DFC Global will deploy Kofax SignDoc e-signature capabilities into its point of sale solution, digitally transforming its loan origination process to speed processing, reduce costs, ensure compliance and improve the customer experience for application, disclosure and execution purposes. The solution will expedite loan approvals and offer customers complete transparency into the financial information disclosed.

SignDoc will enable DFC Global to offer a fully digital, streamlined and secure signing experience while speeding, simplifying and instilling confidence in electronic transactions. These capabilities will transform and optimize the customer experience, reduce annual printing costs by 95 percent and drive increased competitiveness, growth and profitability.

The solution has been fully tested and validated for rollout to more than 800 DFC Global retail locations throughout the U.S. and Canada by the end of 2017.

Supporting Quotes

“Kofax has been a digital transformation partner, providing the insight we needed to make the right decisions in building a best-in-class onboarding process for our customers,” said Glen Wakeman, Chief Executive Officer of DFC Global. “Our Kofax solution creates a more seamless and transparent customer experience while cutting our time-to-contract in half. This is simply the right thing to do for our customers.”

“After an extensive evaluation, DFC Global recognized the clear advantage Kofax SignDoc offers over competitive e-signature solutions,” said Reynolds C. Bish, Chief Executive Officer of Kofax. “With this solution, DFC Global has the means to accelerate transactions, meet regulatory requirements and improve customer service, driving revenue and positioning the company as an innovator in the lending industry.”

About DFC Global

With millions of customers around the globe and approximately 6,000 customer focused employees, DFC Global is one of the largest providers of accessible consumer and commercial financial services in the world. For over 30 years, DFC Global has empowered consumers and business owners by providing a wide variety of innovative and accessible financial solutions. DFC Global operates in the United States, Canada and across Europe.

About Kofax

Kofax is a leading provider of software to simplify and transform the First Mile™ of business. Success in the First Mile can dramatically improve the customer experience, greatly reduce operating costs and increase competitiveness, growth and profitability. Kofax software and solutions provide a rapid return on investment to more than 25,000 customers in financial services, insurance, government, supply chain, business process outsourcing and other markets. Kofax markets its solutions via a direct sales and service organization, along with a global network of more than 1,000 authorized partners in more than 70 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific.

