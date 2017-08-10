Christopher Todd, founder and president of Airborne Response, LLC, has been named the inaugural director of the new AUVSI Miami Satellite Chapter representing all things unmanned throughout South Florida, the Caribbean, and Latin America. Todd has also recently been named chairman of the UAS Working Group of the Miami-Dade Beacon Council’s Aviation Committee.

“It’s an honor to be vested with the responsibility of generating awareness and adoption of this exciting new technology throughout South Florida’s academic, commercial, and governmental ecosystems,” said Todd. “Miami is poised to play a leading role in the continued development and use of drones, robots, and other autonomous systems for air, land, and sea.”

The Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) is the world’s largest non-profit organization devoted exclusively to advancing the unmanned systems and robotics community. With more than 7,500 members from over 60 countries, AUVSI members are actively involved in the fields of academia, government, and industry.

“AUVSI is the undisputed leader in the realm of advocacy and awareness surrounding cutting-edge technologies like unmanned aircraft systems and robotic submarines,” says Todd. “We expect the Miami Satellite Chapter to serve as a benchmark regarding the integration of AUVSI’s goals and objectives at the local level.”

Todd says AUVSI Miami will work closely with other industry stakeholders and community organizations to create a “team of teams” concept for positioning the South Florida economy to reap tremendous benefits from this latest technology revolution. AUVSI Miami is already combining efforts with the Miami-Dade Beacon Council – the economic development arm of Miami-Dade County. Todd was previously selected to head the Beacon Council’s drone initiative which launched earlier this summer.

“There is a wealth of excitement about the potential these new industries could offer South Florida,” Todd proclaimed. “Our current task is to focus on engaging the right people in productive dialogue. We need to develop a plan for Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties to embrace unmanned aviation and autonomous systems, ultimately evolving the area into a true Smart City region.”

About Airborne Response

Airborne Response is building the World’s Largest Air Force™. As an unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) startup company based in Miami Beach, Florida, Airborne Response helps business enterprises and government organizations innovate with the power and grace of aerial drone technologies.