QA Mentor Acquires Software Testing Company in India

We were very selective in our identification process and evaluated 4 companies up for sale within our budget with core specialization in automation testing and framework design but decided to go with Zado Infotech.

QA Mentor, Inc., the global award-winning, leading software quality assurance and testing services provider, announced the acquisition of Zado Infotech Solutions India Pvt Ltd (http://www.zado-tech.com), a privately held software testing company in Chennai specializing in automation testing utilizing their own proprietary automation frameworks and methodologies. Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed by company officials.

“We are very excited about this strategic acquisition,” said Founder and CEO of QA Mentor, Inc. Ruslan Desyatnikov. “We were very selective in our identification process and evaluated 4 companies up for sale within our budget with core specialization in automation testing and framework design but decided to go with Zado Infotech primarily due to their very interesting framework technology and accelerator, Z-Automate and incredible technical team. The technology allows manual resources to build automation scripts without any programming knowledge or experience. This unique script-less framework with an easy spreadsheet interface for test suite conﬁguration and development will allow manual testers to convert manual regression test cases into automation scripts with 40% efficiency compared to regular automation frameworks."

“We are very happy to be part of such a strategic and unique company led by Ruslan Desyatnikov”, said Cynthia Jones Founder and CEO of Zado Infotech. “Our vision and future strategic initiatives are aligned with Ruslan and we are looking forward to being a part of a larger Global QA Organization. This acquisition will allow us rapidly implement what the market needs and provide new, innovative automation solutions for our clients.”

About QA Mentor

Founded in 2010 and based in New York, QA Mentor, Inc. has built a reputation for serving Fortune 500 clients in 9 different industries. QA Mentor has uniquely positioned itself in the market by providing subscription based and customizable QA testing services for all businesses by following their own proprietary testing methodologies. With 28 distinct quality assurance testing services, 37 different quality assurance testing types and expertise in more than 50 different testing automation tools and solutions, more than any other software testing company in the market, QA Mentor proudly boasts of having a unique combination of 200+ offshore and onshore resources working in multiple shifts and covering different time zones.

About Zado Infotech

Founded in 2011, and headquartered in Chennai, India, Zado is a provider of test automation solutions with specific focus on web, mobile and cloud applications. The company’s framework-driven approach to test automation ensures reliability and performance of applications in diverse environments and complexities. With proven expertise in open source and commercial test automation tools, effective test automation process and expertise across industries makes Zado the right choice for client’s test automation needs. Their Center of Excellence works towards ensuring the success of every test automation initiative of their customers, irrespective of the stage that they are in – startup, transitional or mature. They have successfully helped startup, ecommerce and independent software vendors with their automation needs. Their goal is to ensure quality of client’s software using test automation optimally.