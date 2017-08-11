Fruugul launches a new platform for hoteliers to discount

Fruugul, a Dubai-based company introduces an online software platform for hoteliers to control their own discounts and incentives. Fruugul is a discount app and website offering hoteliers a new way to manage discounting without it affecting the bottom line.

Fruugul is a free-to-use platform, allowing hoteliers complete control to create and manage their own discounts in one place. Fruugul allows hotels to react to their own business requirements without the need to rely on external discount providers that cannot react as quickly as their own business.

The Fruugul platform is a zero-cost tool that allows for the creation of any type of discount a business wants to offer; 2-4-1 deals, percentage or money off or just value-add deals, Fruugul offers the freedom of control, whilst giving maximum exposure. Discounts created on the platform can be on-sale via the Fruugul consumer app and website in a matter minutes.

Fruugul’s platform gives complete insights into published discounts and customer demographics, allowing the business to see how their discounts are performing, and understand the trends of their customers using their discounts.

“Discounting is a proven tactic; it is a competitive market and businesses need a way to react quickly to increase awareness and generate loyalty,” says James Becker, Founder and Managing Director of Fruugul. “We see Fruugul as a way for businesses to discount without it affecting the bottom-line, which is all important in the current economic climate”.

Consumers access Fruugul discounts by using the iOS and Android applications, which are available now. Users gain immediate access to the latest deals and discounts by purchasing Fruugul vouchers individually and can be purchased via credit/debit card or by using virtual Fruugul coins.

Hoteliers wanting to use the service can become a Fruugul merchant easily by registering at the website http://www.fruugul.com and requesting to become a merchant.