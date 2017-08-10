Neota Logic to Speak at ILTACON 2017

Neota Logic, creators of a leading artificial intelligence (AI)-driven platform for the intelligent automation of expertise, documents, and business processes, is participating at ILTACON next week in speaking engagements and as a Corporate Corner sponsor. The annual conference for the International Legal Technology Association (ILTA), ILTACON is the premier educational and networking event for the legal sector being held August 13th-17th at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

Two AI in legal industry leaders, Ryan McClead and Michael Mills, are slated to speak at the following sessions:



Ryan McClead, VP, Client Engagement and Strategy, Neota Logic, will lead a session from 9-10am on Wednesday, August 16th on “Putting AI to Work: Moving Beyond the Hype:” (#ILTASS18.) The talk will center on how a large insurance company applied process improvement and AI-driven software to create new levels of productivity to standard documents creation and workflow. Neota Logic will also give a brief overview of its platform and the company’s next evolution of document automation

Michael Mills, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer, Neota Logic, is set to speak with Eric J. Felsberg, a Principal of Jackson Lewis P.C. and the National Director of JL Data Analytics Group. from 11am-12:30pm also on Wednesday, August 16th. Their educational session “Data? Science. Now!” (#ILTAG100) will uncover how to convert data into insight and action to drive immediate value

Neota Logic will also host a table and provide demos of their technology at Corporate Corner, being held from 8am to 4pm on Tuesday, August 15th in the Shoreline Exhibit Hall on Level 2 of the South Convention Center at Mandalay Bay.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of ILTACON, a four-day educational conference that draws on the personal and collective strengths of professionals working in technology within law firms and legal departments and offers up peer-created content.

Neota Logic delivers artificial intelligence software that makes doing business easier. Our AI software platform and reasoning engine enable our clients to automate their expertise intelligently at internet scale through applications accessible 24/7, and to improve business decisions while reducing risks and costs. For more information, visit http://www.neotalogic.com.