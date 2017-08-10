ResMan Affordable to Exhibit at SAHMA Trade Show We are looking forward to showcasing our project based HUD functionality, while exhibiting current Affordable Compliance Suite offerings, including Tax Credits and other regional compliance programs.

ResMan, a property management software solution will be exhibiting its affordable housing software at the Southeastern Affordable Housing Management Conference in Atlanta, Georgia later this month. The Affordable Compliance suite is an enhancement to the core ResMan platform, the ResMan Essentials, which offers all the essential accounting and operational necessities of a property management software in one solution, on one platform.

ResMan's Affordable Compliance enhancement has pulled together industry best practices and the needs of owners and users alike to create a solid compliance solution. The Affordable Compliance suite helps users improve compliance with affordable housing regulations and gain efficient accuracy as it pertains to Management Occupancy Reviews and property audit preparation.

We believe our certification processing workflows coupled with our Compliance Analytics Center and portfolio level affordable reporting gives ResMan a clear advantage over other choices in the industry,” says Product Manager, Jeff Dean.

SAHMA’s regional conference is being held at the Hyatt Regency in Atlanta from August 21st to the 23rd. Attendees are invited to stop by our booth and visit with affordable housing experts Rue Fox, Jeff Dean, Scott Holcomb and Corbin du Mont to see how ResMan’s Affordable Compliance suite can work for you.

About ResMan

ResMan® is the fastest growing property management software solution in the multifamily industry, providing easy-to-use automation tools that improve operational effectiveness and productivity for Conventional and Affordable Housing Property Management. The SaaS provider focuses on Service First in everything, with intuitive software and industry’s leading customer experience. Built on a single platform; ResMan® delivers a highly intuitive solution to meet both operational and accounting needs for the multifamily owner/operator. In addition, the ResMan+ Innovation Network is an open API actively promoting best-of-breed solutions to meet each customer’s unique needs

