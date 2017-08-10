"Driving Response: The Art and Science of Great Design" Webinar

RevSpring's next webinar "Driving Response: The Art and Science of Great Design," scheduled for August 17, 2017 at 2 p.m. EDT, will discuss design strategies and key considerations for consumer communications and billing statements.

The session will explore how important statement information can be easily lost or deemphasized through statement design flow issues. In RevSpring’s upcoming webinar, April Wilson, RevSpring’s director of analytics will walk through the science and art of creating effective consumer communications to drive and improve consumer response.

This webinar will cover:



Why design matters

Best principles in design

Ways to test design

A case study on how one organization improved their consumer response with design

The paperless letter project

Creating effective consumer communications and billing statements is the first step to ensuring maximum returns and the intended consumer outcome.

Click here to register for the webinar or contact learnmore(at)revspringinc.com for more information.

About RevSpring

RevSpring is a high-growth technology services organization that provides intelligent communications and payment solutions to over 2,000 of the leading accounts receivables management, credit grantors, healthcare providers, and healthcare technology companies throughout North America. Through its proprietary technology, analytics and workflow tools, RevSpring enables its customers to deliver over one billion personalized financial communications through print, email, SMS, voice and web channels. These communications facilitate accelerated payments through multiple channels, notably web and IVR, to drive valuable consumer/patient interactions. RevSpring’s strategy and payment technology significantly improves consumer satisfaction, responsiveness, self-service and cash collection rates to best-in-class levels.

