RDA Announces Partnership with Salesforce

Our partnership with Salesforce enables RDA to offer more business solutions to our clients, helping them stay competitive. - Tom Cole | CEO of RDA

As a marketing technology firm, RDA is always looking for emerging technologies that put clients ahead of competition and current with customer demands. This partnership expands RDA’s current Digital Sales and Marketing services that help clients engage with their customers on a deeper level, increase productivity, and align their digital marketing strategies to measurable outcomes.

RDA is currently focusing on the following Salesforce products; Sales Cloud, Marketing Cloud, Pardot, Community Cloud, Force.com, and App Cloud, with plans of expanding in the future. These products support marketing, sales, and operation teams by keeping data organized, increasing multi department collaboration, and breaking organizational siloes.

“With an increased pressure to meet customer demands, companies need technology that can provide a 360 degree view of their customer to drive business results and expand capabilities. Our partnership with Salesforce enables RDA to offer more business solutions to our clients, helping them stay competitive.” Tom Cole | CEO of RDA

RDA is excited for this new partnership, and looks forward to expanding our Salesforce product offerings in the future to continue empowering teams to bring their ideas to life and grow their business.

About RDA Corporation

RDA partners with clients to drive their revenue by transforming marketing strategies into action. We collaborate closely to understand your business, ask the right questions, and design and implement functional, integrated technology solutions. We bring people, processes and ideas together so you can do more, achieve more, and become more successful.