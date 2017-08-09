Five attorneys from the Sacramento office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP are included in Sacramento Magazine’s 2017 list of Top Lawyers in the Sacramento region.

The list is determined by an extensive peer-review survey that asked other attorneys for recommendations among 56 specialty areas. Each lawyer surveyed was allowed to recommend up to three colleagues in each given legal specialty. Once nominations were completed, nominees were carefully evaluated on the basis of the survey results, the legitimacy of their license, and their current standing with The State Bar of California. As a result, the following Greenberg Traurig attorneys were recognized as leading lawyers in their areas:

Kurt A. Kappes, co-managing shareholder, Sacramento office; co-chair, Labor & Employment Practice’s Complex Employment Litigation & Trials Group (Sacramento Magazine Category: Trade Secrets)

Kappes has broad experience as a trial attorney representing clients in complex litigation cases involving class actions, commercial claims, trade secrets and employee mobility, computer fraud, non-compete, and unfair competition, Business and Professions Code Section 17200 actions and SOX proceedings. He has also represented clients in labor and employment issues, including advisory matters, trade secret audits, contracts, discrimination claims, whistleblower cases, and wrongful termination litigation.

Mark C. Lee, shareholder (Sacramento Magazine Category: Mergers & Acquisitions)

Lee focuses his practice on mergers and acquisitions (including reverse acquisitions), corporate finance (including alternative public offerings and PIPEs), SEC compliance and reporting, and tech licensing for a client base ranging from emerging growth companies to established private and public companies. He has broad industry experience including clean energy, oil and gas, technology, natural resources, insurance, financial services, pharmaceutical, and medical devices with clients in the U.S., Canada, China, and the rest of Asia.

Gene Livingston, shareholder; chair, Proposition 65 & Green Chemistry Group (Sacramento Magazine Categories: Environmental, Government Contracts and Legislative & Governmental Affairs)

Livingston is recognized as a go-to-person to address public policy in the California Legislature, to affect proposed regulations, and to challenge agency actions in court. In addition to being an authority on the rule-making process. Further, he advises and represents his business and trade association clients on legislation affecting business issues, including insurance and environmental regulations. While Livingston works hard to achieve public policy results favorable to his clients, litigation is necessary at times. He handles court challenges to legislation on constitutional grounds, to regulations lacking legal authority, and to administrative actions without a factual or legal basis. His reputation and experience as a litigator furthers his credibility as a public policy advocate.

James Mattesich, shareholder (Sacramento Magazine Category: Environmental)

Mattesich’s work encompasses advising and representing clients in a wide range of regulatory, administrative, and legislative matters. His practice covers environmental subspecialties, including toxic chemical regulation, air emissions standards, pesticide regulation, compliance, and litigation regarding California's Proposition 65 statute and regulatory and compliance matters before the California Alcoholic Beverage Control Board.

James M. Nelson, shareholder; co-chair, Labor & Employment Practice’s ERISA & Employee Benefits Litigation Group; chair, Sacramento office’s Labor & Employment Practice (Sacramento Magazine Categories: Employment & Labor and Employee Benefits)

Nelson represents employers and ERISA plan fiduciaries in matters concerning ERISA compliance, fiduciary responsibility, collective bargaining, wage and hour, employee benefits, safety, discrimination, wrongful termination, and other labor and employment issues. His experience includes complex litigation, class action defense, administrative proceedings and appeals, as well as advice and counseling to ERISA plan fiduciaries of single-employer and multi-employer plans. Nelson has counseled clients in numerous industries, including construction, transportation, health care, hospitality, manufacturing, and publishing.

