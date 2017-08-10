We invite our Huntington families and all New Yorkers to join us in this effort and drop off supplies or in-kind donations at one of our participating centers.”

Huntington Learning Center has teamed up with the Coalition for the Homeless for its annual drive for homeless students, called Project: Back to School. This program collects school supplies and distributes more than 4,000 new backpacks filled with pens, pencils, notebooks and other items for homeless students in grades kindergarten through 12th grade.

Established in 1981, the Coalition for the Homeless is the nation's oldest advocacy and direct service organization helping homeless men, women and children. The Coalition helps more than 3,500 homeless New Yorkers each day living in extreme poverty, offering a variety of programs that address immediate needs and help men, women and families overcome long-term barriers to employment and stability.

For the month of August, Huntington is collecting school supplies at its centers in the Bronx, Brooklyn (Park Slope and Bay Ridge), Queens (Flushing), Upper West Side and Staten Island. Community members are encouraged to bring new school supplies to any of these drop-off locations by August 23. Visit http://www.coalitionforthehomeless.org/event/2017-project-back-to-school/ for a detailed wish list of items for pre-kindergarten to first grade, elementary school, middle school and high school students. In-kind donations for the purchase of school supplies are also welcome, or individuals can make direct donations at http://www.coalitionforthehomeless.org/donate-back-to-school.

This is the second year that Huntington and the Coalition have partnered in Project: Back to School. Anne Huntington, Vice President at Huntington Learning Center, says that Huntington Learning Center always looks for ways to give back to its communities and support programs that align with Huntington’s mission to give every student the best education possible.

“This partnership with the Coalition for the Homeless directly impacts our community by helping children start the school year off right with the school supplies they need,” she says. “We invite our Huntington families and all New Yorkers to join us in this effort and drop off supplies or in-kind donations at one of our participating centers.”

According to the Coalition for the Homeless, more than 105,000 NYC public school kids experienced homelessness at some point in the last year – that’s one in ten students in our city. As family incomes are stretched extremely thin, items like backpacks, notebooks, binders and other school supplies are simply out of reach for far too many of these kids. Huntington joins Manhattan Mini Storage and the United Federation of Teachers as a drive partner in their mission to collect more than 4,000 new backpacks filled with everything students need in class.

Learn more about Project: Back to School at http://www.coalitionforthehomeless.org/2017-project-back-to-school. For more information about the Coalition for the Homeless, visit http://www.coalitionforthehomeless.org.

