L.E. Barrett Brings Back a Good Trashy Pulp Fiction Novel

Dip's store on the cover of Dummers Lane Only a few days in a lifetime possess within the duration of a few hours the power to alter all that has come before it and all that will ever come… LEB

Dummers Lane a book by Maine writer L. E. Barrett is his second book of what he refers to as historical pulp fiction. The newly published book is a strange brew of fiction, historical events and unforgettable characters. It’s the early 1960s in Hallowell, Maine. A sleepy small city on the Kennebec River, where. Dip Barrett runs a beer store. He socializes with local criminals and takes illegal bets for horse racing tracks around the state. In the first book in the Kennebec River Trilogy, The Boys from Joppa Dip’s business and the community are turned upside down when the body of a young man is found in the Kennebec River, a poker game leads to a major robbery, a young wife is seduced into a private sex club, a 16 year old boy finds love with a much older woman, a young man's suicide is a mystery to everyone, and the town drunk morphs into a criminal master mind.

In the new book, law enforcement agencies turn a criminal investigation into a hunt for a secret item. Phil, a local hoodlum, establishes unusual relationships. Forbidden and secret romances are revealed. Martha, a liberated seeker of sexual enjoyment, is harassed. People mysteriously rise from the dead. Bunny finds himself trapped in a personal nightmare. Police officer, Ray Buck, gathers together a curious group of the city’s least-likely crime fighters to go head to head with an entrenched criminal element.

L. E. Barrett’s historical pulp fiction is a throwback to the trashy novels of the 1940s to 1960s where women craved love, men were tough, and violence was a business opportunity. The type of memorable situations and vivid characters found in the works of Steinbeck and Doctorow who don’t just exist on the page of a book, but take up residence in your life. The book is insightful, funny, thrilling and sexy without pretense. This masterfully told tale will have you turning each page with an eagerness to read more and more. The book’s power coming directly from its intriguing characters, an imaginative plot and a seamless story.

Dummers Lane is the second book in the Kennebec River Trilogy. Book one, The Boys from Joppa, and book three, The Valley of Good and Evil transport the characters and the plot from their finely crafted roots to the last thrilling page of the trilogy, this book can only be classified as a must read for fans of pulp fiction, romantic fiction, action fiction, realistic plots and a first-rate adult read.

L. E. Barrett originates from Hallowell, Maine and lives in Monroe, Maine. He received a Bachelor's Degree from Northeastern University in Boston, MA and a Master's Degree from the University of Maine in Orono, ME. The Boys from Joppa and Dummers Lane is currently available through local book stores, all internet book sites and at lebarrett.com.