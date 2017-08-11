Innotech Products Coming Soon to Amazon.com

“We want our incredible products to be available wherever consumers are looking for natural supplements,” said Friesen. “Once people see our products’ incredible results, they’ll see how Innotech supports a healthy lifestyle.”

Innotech Nutrition, a natural health product manufacturing and distribution company based in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, has announced that its expansion is ramping up and its products will now be available on Amazon.com

Founded in 2001, Innotech offers a wide range of protein shakes, supplements, cleansers, and other high-quality natural products. Instead of focusing on profits, this family-owned company is all about delivering outstanding products that improve people’s health through products like Detox 101, which boosts immune system health. The company now manufactures and distributes a wide variety of products and generates millions in sales annually, with its products sold in more than 5,000 health food stores and major retailers.

“Our goal is to continue to grow our influence in the American market,” said Kelsey Friesen, President of Innotech Nutrition. “There’s no better way to do that than through teaming up with Amazon. With this platform’s high profile and knowledge of its customers, we have no doubt that our amazing products will be flying off the virtual shelves.”

Innotech’s products have been designed for workout enthusiasts who are looking to avoid commercial supplements loaded with junk like sugar, fillers, and other harmful ingredients. All of Innotech’s products are also non-GMO with ingredients sourced by leading suppliers in the industry, and the company constantly qualifies each supplier’s GMP practices.

One example of an Innotech Nutrition product is its PowerPlay Sport, the only pre/intra workout collagen support product available on the market. It is an elite sports drink used for accelerating energy, performance and recovery. It features five grams of amino acids, which provides natural boosts of energy to push through even the most exhausting workouts. The product is also packed with vitamins, electrolytes, CoQ10 and high-antioxidant fruit powders. Athletes focused on building their cardiovascular health can use the product to achieve their health goals. It comes in three great flavors: grape, orange and cran-blueberry.

For more information about Innotech Nutrition and its products, visit http://www.innotechnutrition.com.