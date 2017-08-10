The Seminar in Forensic Toxicology is a blend of science and law about a critical public health topic—the opioid epidemic.

Join the American College of Medical Toxicology (ACMT) and the Fredric Rieders Family Foundation at the 2017 Seminar in Forensic Toxicology 'Opioids, Toxicology, and the Law: Medical-Legal Aspects of the Opioid Epidemic' on Monday, December 11 and Tuesday, December 12, 2017, at the Chemical Heritage Foundation in Philadelphia, PA.

This two-day course will focus on the forensic and medical-legal aspects of opioid use, abuse, prescribing, and addiction by presenting real cases encountered by medical toxicology experts. The seminar will be tailored to the interests of physicians and other professionals involved in numerous disciplines, including medical toxicology, forensic and laboratory medicine, addiction medicine, and the legal community.

The course will feature some of the most experienced medical toxicologists in the country discussing the following topics:

Acute Opioid Toxicity

Driving and Workplace Impairment

Post-Mortem and Laboratory Issues

Opioids in Court

Use of Opioids in Pain Management and Addiction Therapy

Challenges of Criminal Cases

This unique and timely conference will benefit physicians, pharmacists, nurses, scientists, social workers, attorneys, law enforcement and public health specialists.

The University of Alabama School of Medicine will provide continuing medical education for physicians. Visit webpage for details.

Important Dates:

Now accepting abstracts. Deadline: October 1, 2017. ‘Encore’ presentation of high quality research studies presented at other scientific meetings is encouraged.

Register early and save! Early Bird Rates expire on October 30, 2017.

Link to details: http://www.acmt.net/2017_ACMT_Seminar_in_Forensic_Toxicology.html

Presented By:

American College of Medical Toxicology (ACMT)

Fredric Rieders Family Foundation



Co-Sponsored By:

Society of Forensic Toxicologists, Inc.

ACMT Medical Toxicology Foundation