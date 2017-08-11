CIO Applications magazine is a publication dedicated to offering comprehensive information on the latest technology trends. In their June issue they published their list of the top 25 HR technology solution providers of 2017. Organizations included on the list were selected for their unique and effective approaches to HR technology and administration.

CIO Applications included BASIC on their 2017 list because of their extremely diverse portfolio of HR technology offerings. BASIC, a technology driven HR Compliance Company has been assisting employers with their HR responsibilities since 1989. The magazine cites BASIC’s frequent webinars on regulation changes, their practice of assigning a dedicated account manager to each client, and their history of developing proprietary software to assist in easing the stress of new IRS/DOL requirements, as examples of the HR technology solutions that make BASIC stand out from the crowd.

The issue features an interview with BASIC President Fritz Teutsch. When asked about BASIC’s history of utilizing technology to administer their services, Teutsch said: “We were an innovator from the beginning and took it as our mantra…the idea is that a company can call us and say ‘I need help’.”

You can read through this issue of the magazine in full here: https://www.cioapplications.com/magazines/June2017/HRTechnology/

The interview with President Fritz Teutsch can be found on page 20.

