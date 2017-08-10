In the wise words of President Woodrow Wilson, "You are not here merely to make a living. You are here in order to enable the world to live more amply, with greater vision, with a finer spirit of hope and achievement. You are here to enrich the world, and you impoverish yourself if you forget the errand."

His sentiment embodies the genesis of Green Builder Media’s upcoming Sustainability Symposium: Champions of Change, planned for January 8, 2018 at the University of Central Florida campus in Orlando, Florida. The event will directly and honestly confront the reality of climate change—the challenge of our generation, and the opportunity of a lifetime.

In this time of environmental and political uncertainty, an all-hands-on-deck effort is required to develop sustainable solutions. To reach our goals, each of us must participate, collaborate, and innovate, propelling our society towards a clean, resilient, efficient, and intelligent future.

The purpose of the Sustainability Symposium 2018 is to shatter the status quo in favor of disruption and progress, offering bold ideas for positive action, proactive activism, and implementable solutions.

The world-class line up of speakers will provide real-life information from projects they spearhead in the areas of smart cities, renewable energy, advanced technologies, intelligent water, and more. They include:

Paul Hawken—considered to be one of the fathers of the sustainability movement, Hawken’s most recent book, Drawdown, offers a comprehensive plan for reversing global warming with specific solutions for tackling climate change.

Jeremy Rifkin—economist, futurist, and author of The Zero Marginal Cost Society and The Third Industrial Revolution, Rifkin is working with leaders in the U.S., European Union, and China to implement comprehensive local and national sustainability plans to mitigate climate change. Rifkin believes that buildings are the key to transforming our current energy and economic paradigm—he considers them to be the nodes for smart technology, connectivity, and renewable energy.

Governor Martin O’Malley—back for a second appearance, O’Malley will unveil his innovative plan for taking the U.S. 100% renewable by 2050.

Green Builder Media will present pioneering and proprietary market intelligence about smart cities, smart home technology, building products, and solar—information that you won’t find anywhere else.

