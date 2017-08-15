Elegrity Adds 5 New Am Law 100 Clients

We’re excited to see more and more firms realize the value Elegrity brings to the law firm Conflicts of Interest and Business Process space.

Elegrity, Inc., a thought leader for Conflicts of Interest and Business Process Management (Workflow) software for the law firm market, has announced the addition of 5 new Am Law 100 clients since January of 2017.

Three Am Law 100 clients based on the West Coast selected Elegrity because of the company’s deep understanding of the legal vertical and its ability to translate that understanding into its software. “Our lawyers live and breathe in email and we needed a system that enabled them to incept new business using email and not another app that they were never going to open.” One client described the system as “analyst empathetic” pointing to the system’s innovative use of technology in ways approaching machine learning, and its seamless integration with corporate family tree providers to ensure compliance with more complex outside counsel guidelines.

Two clients on the East Coast selected Elegrity because of the company’s proven ability to implement on-time and in-budget, enabling clients to realize value within expected timeframes. “Elegrity uses its own staff for all of its implementations. That was important because we spoke with multiple other firms who had gone with other vendors that rely on third parties to implement their software. Those firms were 2 and 3 years into their implementations, were far over-budget, and were still not live. We couldn’t wait that long to get return on our investment.”

“We’re excited to see more and more firms realize the value Elegrity brings to the law firm Conflicts of Interest and Business Process space. It’s been our intention to provide a new level of solution delivery (software and service) to law firms since our inception. This has been a sorely underserviced market, and we intend to shift that experience for our law firm customers. We’ve been working in this capacity in the legal space since 2006 and it’s great to see our passion for innovation and commitment to delivering real value recognized by the market. We’re looking forward to continuing to build upon our momentum in this space,” said Joy Spicer, CEO & Founder of Elegrity.

Elegrity is the innovation leader in providing software and solutions for the business of running a law firm. Elegrity’s top selling Elegrity Connect™ suite of products target Cradle-to-Grave® Client and Matter Management (including New Business Intake), Conflicts of Interest, Client/Prospect Intelligence, and Experience Management.

