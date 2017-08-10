EnsembleIQ’s Progressive Grocer Releases Its 2017 Breakfast Handbook

Progressive Grocer, a leading business-to-business media brand of EnsembleIQ serving the grocery industry, released its 2017 Breakfast Handbook in the magazine’s recent August issue. The Handbook is a compendium of relevant industry research from a variety of sources, along with a examples of what several grocery retailers and CPG companies are doing to elevate their performance in the breakfast daypart.

The breakfast category is expanding, with breakfast foods moving beyond a single daypart and now competing with a variety of other products at every meal occasion. The following are some of the sources cited in the Handbook:



The NPD Group found that breakfast and morning snacks will grow 5 percent through 2019, outpacing the expected population growth rate of 4 percent.

Mintel found that consumers are open to the idea of breakfast foods for lunch and dinner.

The Nielsen Perishables Group reported that sales of deli prepared breakfast foods are up 12 percent in dollars and 5.5 percent in volume over the past year, driven by items such as breakfast sandwiches and quiches.

The Handbook also describes how retailers and CPG companies are supporting these upward-trending numbers. The following are a few examples:



Giant Eagle’s GetGo cafés sell fresh, made-to-order breakfast subs and burritos, breakfast sandwiches, flatbreads, and oatmeal topped with dried fruit, nuts and brown sugar.

General Mills recently added Cinnamon Toast Crunch varieties with no artificial flavors, colors from artificial sources, or high-fructose corn syrup.

Kellogg Co. recently debuted Special K Nourish Dark Chocolate Coconut Granola.

To learn more, access the full 2017 Breakfast Handbook here: http://www.nxtbook.com/nxtbooks/ensembleiq/pg_201708/index.php#/58