Career Step, an online provider of career-focused education and professional training, is pleased to announce Wilkes Community College as its newest academic partner.

“Wilkes Community College is passionate in providing all members of their community with quality education,” said Glade Tidwell, Career Step Vice President of Academic Partnerships. “We are excited to partner with them as they help students in the state of North Carolina further their career goals.”

The North Carolina-based community college joins Career Step's network of academic partners, which includes more than 150 other educational institutions such as University of Central Missouri, California State University, Bakersfield and Louisiana State University.

Several new Career Step courses will be added to Wilkes Community College’s continuing education catalog as a result of the partnership. The new courses include Professional Medical Coding and Billing, Medical Assisting, Medical Transcription and Editing, Medical Administrative Assistant with EHR, Pharmacy Technician – ASHP, Computer Technician and Healthcare IT programs.

“We are excited to offer these high-quality programs to the students in our community because we feel the training will prepare students for successful careers in the healthcare industry,” said Jeff Foster, Director, Innovative Programming & Business Training at Wilkes Community College. “These relatively quick, entirely online courses are a great fit for many students and will empower them to improve their careers and, ultimately, their lives.”

For more than a decade Career Step has partnered with academic institutions to provide industry-leading career training courses. These partnerships enable Career Step to assist students across the county further their education while providing institutions a turn-key solution to prepare more students for successful careers.

More information about Career Step’s partnership with Wilkes Community College is available at CareerStep.com/wilkescc. To learn more about Career Step’s academic partnership program, please visit CareerStep.com/partner.

About Career Step

Career Step is an online provider of career-focused education and professional training. The company has trained over 100,000 students for new careers as well as more than 100,000 healthcare professionals through its various continuing education courses. More than 150 colleges and universities nationwide have partnered with Career Step, and the company provides training for several of the largest and most respected healthcare employers in the nation. Career Step is committed to helping students and practicing healthcare professionals alike gain the skills they need to be successful in the workplace—improving lives, advancing careers and driving business results through education. More information can be found at http://www.careerstep.com or 1-800-246-7837.