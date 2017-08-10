nVisium Experiences Rapid Growth Within Cyber Security Industry

L to R: David Lindner, John Poulin and Amy McElroy

nVisium, the leading provider of secure software development solutions, punctuates company growth with three new senior leadership appointments and a handful of new employment opportunities. Having tripled commercial sales revenue over the last two years, nVisium has expanded its software portfolio to include a new highly-scalable platform for continuous security risk management as well as new mobile on-demand developer training tools. Highlighting the company’s growth are the following new appointments:

David Lindner, former VP of Solutions, has been named Chief Strategy Officer

Amy McElroy, former Senior Business Development Manager, has been named Director of Business Development

John Poulin, former Principal Application Security Consultant, has been named Director of Engineering

“David, Amy, and John are uniquely qualified to lead nVisium into its next phase of growth,” said nVisium CEO, Jack Mannino. “We’ve got an opportunity to help transform secure software development and drive positive impact, and the expansion of our leadership team brings us closer to that goal.”

Since joining nVisium in 2015, David Lindner has helped triple revenue while expanding the service and product catalog, most notably driving nVisium’s core service lines to scale in the DevOps world. “Balancing antiquated compliance, regulatory, and business requirements with fast-paced development (DevOps) and release schedules requires a unique blend of accuracy, speed, and reuse for securing applications,” said David Lindner.

Amy McElroy has been instrumental to the growth of the company since 2014, spearheading multiple seven-figure contracts with Fortune 100 financial and retail organizations. Amy will lead the Business Development team to unlock opportunities and increase company presence within current and new U.S. markets. “By creating unique and successful application security solutions for each client, nVisium is widely considered a trusted AppSec partner across our portfolio and within the industry. I’m thrilled to lead the team in order to bring nVisium’s expert talent, software, and security solutions to new organizations and industries,” said Amy McElroy.

Having joined in 2013, John Poulin has led research and development efforts and built several of nVisium’s core technologies, directly increasing the company’s ability to help software teams scale security through education and automation. “Developers don’t need more security tools; they need security tools that help accelerate development,” said John Poulin.

In order to scale with the widespread industry growth, nVisium has announced the following new career opportunities:

Business Development Manager

Principal Application Security Consultant

Senior Application Security Consultant

Application Security Consultant

Front-End Developer

Information Technology Manager

About nVisium:

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Herndon, VA, nVisium is an industry-leading, full-lifecycle application and software security firm. Working directly with each client's software development team, nVisium creates a more secure future through data-driven solutions and is committed to developer education, offering a wide range of on-demand secure development courses. Follow nVisium on Twitter, Linkedin, and Facebook or visit http://www.nVisium.com