The Beryl Institute announces its eighth annual Patient Experience Grant Program and sixth annual Institute Scholar Program. In partnership with Patient Experience Institute, these offerings reinforce the commitment to help frame and expand the field of patient experience, develop leaders on the front lines and throughout the experience movement, and provide information and research to support expanded focus and measured impact of patient experience in healthcare.

The grant and scholar programs are intended to encourage and support research into the:



Value of focusing on the patient experience before, during and after care

Impact of customer service efforts on the healthcare experience

Influence of culture on the patient experience, service and outcomes

"Since their inception in 2010, the Patient Experience Grant and Scholar Programs have provided funding to over 70 organizations and individuals seeking to expand the conversation, learning and sharing around patient experience improvement,” said Stacy Palmer, CPXP, Senior Vice President of The Beryl Institute. “We are pleased to continue this support as part of our commitment to help generate, collect and share ideas and proven practices to further the patient experience movement.”

Healthcare leaders and staff engaged in managing or improving patient experience, or graduate students, and/or university faculty members may apply. Research should be relevant to the topics outlined by the grant program and can be in proposal stage, in process or near completion.

All recipients will be required to complete their research within one year of the grant being awarded and to develop a research paper, to be published through the Institute. Recipients will also be asked to present their findings at The Beryl Institute Patient Experience Conference.

The deadline to apply for each program is September 21, 2017. Recipients will be announced early November 2017.

To access the Grant /Scholar application, overview and list of previous grant recipients, visit: http://www.theberylinstitute.org/?page=GrantProgram.

About The Beryl Institute:

The Beryl Institute is the global community of practice dedicated to improving the patient experience through collaboration and shared knowledge. We define the patient experience as the sum of all interactions, shaped by an organization’s culture, that influence patient perceptions across the continuum of care.

About Patient Experience Institute

Patient Experience Institute (PXI) is an independent, non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization committed to the improvement of patient experience through evidence-based research and professional development efforts including certification and continuing education.