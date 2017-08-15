PC-Doctor, Inc., the global leader in PC and Android system health, released the latest version of its popular diagnostic toolkit today. For the first time, Service Center provides technicians the ability to store and access customer reports in the cloud. This addition of cloud reporting and the concept of team accounts will enable individual technicians, as well as larger organizations, to easily share diagnostic data and work together more efficiently to support their customers.

Computer technicians require access to cutting edge diagnostic tools to troubleshoot the latest systems. Powered with the same technology used by the world’s largest original equipment manufacturers for more than 20 years, Service Center has been enhanced to cover the latest hardware components, platforms and chipsets on PCs, Macs and Android devices. Service Center 11 provides accurate, industry-standard device diagnostics for technicians, repair centers, enterprise IT organizations and managed service providers alike.

“The same consistent and accurate technology that household name manufacturers trust is at the core of Service Center,” said Kim McKay, Senior Manager of Enterprise Sales & Support for PC-Doctor. “For the past 23 years, we’ve continued to enhance our diagnostics to best serve the needs of our customers. By adding cloud storage capabilities to Service Center 11, we’re able to move repair shops into the cloud, saving time and money without sacrificing quality.”

In addition to cloud storage and integration with the all new Service Center Remote product, PC-Doctor Service Center 11 now includes features such as:



Expanded chipset support, including Intel Kaby Lake and AMD Ryzen

• Support for the latest Windows 10 releases



Updated Android diagnostics to support 7.1.2 (Nougat)

Expanded Drive Erase capabilities

OpenGL and Touch Screen testing for Bootable Diagnostics

SMBIOS 3.0 support

SCSI SSD Wear Level testing

Biometrics camera and digitizer testing

Eye Tracker Testing

Expanded IPMI testing

And more…

A full list of PC, Android and Mac diagnostics is available on the Service Center website. Visit Service Center 11 (http://www.pcdservicecenter.com/) to view full product updates.

Service Center 11 kits include:

A free cloud account to upload, store and manage test results in a centralized, secure location—from anywhere with Internet connection

A multi-purpose USB device with LED indicators and bootable, low-level diagnostics to test systems without a hard drive, optical drive or display

Over 500 scriptable diagnostic tests that run under the latest versions of Windows, DOS, Android, Intel-based Macs, and Linux machines

Customizable test reports, including diagnostics results, system information, company logo, and more

A diagnostic DVD containing Windows, Bootable, DOS, Mac and Android diagnostics.

Optical media for testing CD and DVD drive capabilities

Parallel, serial, USB, audio and Ethernet loopback adapters

Drive erase tools that conform to military standards

A professional case for carrying the kit on-site

Documentation for basic and advanced options

A premier version of the kit is also available, which features POST cards and a power supply tester addition.

Service Center 11 kits start at $329 for the standard kit and $449 for the premier kit. Current Service Center customers who purchased version 10.5 may upgrade free of charge. For more information or to order, visit http://www.pcdservicecenter.com.

About PC-Doctor

PC-Doctor, Inc. has been providing dependable diagnostic tools for over 20 years, with products that are compatible with Windows, Linux and Android. Founded in 1993, PC-Doctor, Inc. is the global leader in PC and Android system health, and contextual messaging—offering the most comprehensive set of diagnostic, system information and software tools available. Several of the world's largest PC manufacturers are PC-Doctor clients, loading tens of millions of copies of its software on their systems every year. For more information about PC-Doctor and its products, visit http://www.pc-doctor.com or call (866) 289-7237. International customers should call (775) 336-4000.

###

© 2017 PC-Doctor, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. PC-Doctor is a trademark of PC-Doctor, Inc., Reno, NV. All PC-Doctor products are protected by one or more of the following patents: 6,742,148; 6,792,562; 6,829,726; 7,036,129; 7,139,954; 7,155,645; 7,356,744. Other patents pending. All other brand and product names are registered trademarks, trademarks or servicemarks of their respective holders and are gratefully acknowledged. Product specifications subject to change without notice.