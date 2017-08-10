“EMS professionals are known to have high failure rates due to the extreme environmental factors, these mobile solutions provide a foundational platform for a full return on investment.”

Group Mobile, a rapidly expanding premier provider of innovative, full-service mobile technology solutions today announced the secures phase one deployment of $2.5mm project for Getac V110 convertible laptops, Sierra Wireless mobile routers and Group Mobile professional services to large mid-western ambulatory services provider who offers patients and municipalities with many EMS services such as basic, advanced, and critical care transport services.

“Group Mobile’s subject matter expertise on first responder applications was critical to our win in providing a true mobile technology footprint to this large EMS service provider," said Darin White, president, Group Mobile. “EMS professionals are known to have high failure rates due to the extreme environmental factors, these mobile solutions provide a foundational platform for a full return on investment.”

The Getac V110 fully rugged convertible notebook is an ideal mobile computing solution for public safety, utilities, military and field service professionals. Designed to deliver bulletproof security, best-in-class performance and a full-size touch screen housed in a thin and light form factor. The ruggedized V110 notebook is an exceptional mobile computing solution for EMS applications requiring a design to survive drops, intense rain, heat, cold and dust, with the perfect compact touch tablet for pros working in tight spaces and an ideal convertible for others who sometimes need a full-size keyboard.

Group Mobile will support the transition plan of the Sierra Wireless GX450 Mobile Gateway to the new implementation of the AirLink MG90. The AirLink MG90 is a high-performance LTE-Advanced vehicle multi-networking platform, purpose built to provide secure, always-on connectivity for mission critical applications in public safety, transit and field services. With extensible multi-network connectivity, the MG90 offers dual LTE-Advanced with Band 14 option, Dual Concurrent Gigabit Wi-Fi and Gigabit Ethernet, with extensions to Land Mobile Radio (LMR) and satellite systems.

Group Mobile’s portfolio of professional service capabilities span the entire lifecycle of a project timeline including design and development, project management, break-fix, hardware service integration and support, vehicle equipment installation, technical support, asset tagging and tracking, help desk and repair.

About Group Mobile

Group Mobile, a wholly owned subsidiary of Form Holdings, headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, serves customers world-wide. Group Mobile is a rapidly expanding and growing and innovative full end-to-end solution provider of rugged mobile hardware, lifecycle services, system integration, hardware service support, pre-and post-deployment, break-fix, warranty repair, customer support helpdesk and more — all constructed to solve pressing problems and ensure our customers are receiving exceptional value, return on investment and a trusted long-lasting partnership. Group Mobile has mastered the true challenges of mobility through understanding the key elements required for a successful mobile deployment — hardware, connectivity, data and customer back-end network infrastructures. Visit http://www.groupmobile.com for more information.