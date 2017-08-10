Julius & Dorys Erving at the 2016 JEGC Black Tie Ball

Hall of Fame Basketball forward and icon Julius ‘Dr. J’ Erving, will host the 3rd Annual Julius Erving Golf Classic on Sept. 9-11, at the Logan Philadelphia, a stylish new hotel in the heart of Philadelphia, PA. The three-day event presented by Delta Air Lines will welcome celebrities, golfers and fellow sports legends and athletes for a one-of-a-kind weekend of lifestyle, sports and entertainment.

Hosted by ESPN’s Jay Harris and Professional Golfer and Fashion Designer Seema Sadekar, The Erving Classic will commence on September 9, with the Erving Youth Basketball Clinic at the new state of the art Sixers Training Complex, currently the largest training complex in the NBA. The clinic will host youth participants from the Salvation Army of Greater Philadelphia and Camden New Jersey. The clinic will be followed by a special Julius Erving Community Panel, where Erving along with current NBA players and notable Philadelphia personalities, presented by the Philadelphia 76ers, and will discuss the betterment of youth sports, local initiatives and community development within Philadelphia.

The following day, September 10, The ACE Club will host guests for the Elite Partner Practice Rounds and Michael Kors Philadelphia will host an invitation only fashion experience with hors’doeuvres and specialty followed by the highly anticipated Red Carpet, Pairings Party and Erving “Black Tie” Ball with special guests and musical performances cocktails presented by Tanqueray No. TEN. The exclusive event proudly welcomes celebrities, sponsors and guests to a one-of-a-kind experience. On the final day, September 11, all golfing guests will head to the ACE Club to tee-it-up in the Official Julius Erving Golf Classic Tournament. Golfers will experience the “Erving On-Course Museum” where each hole showcases a moment from the legendary life of Dr. J. While participants are enjoying the course, ladies will enjoy a Wine, Cheese and Chocolate Experience with Dorys Erving, wife of Mr. Julius Erving, and join the golf participants in the clubhouse after the round.

The 2016 defending Erving Classic Champion, NFL Hall of Fame Star, Marcus Allen is confirmed to attend amoung the other 2017 invited celebrity guests that include: Current NBA Stars Andre Iguodala, Gerald Henderson Jr., Joel Embiid, Jaleel Okafor, Steph Curry and Ben Simmons, Broadcaster Ahmad Rashad, Former NBA stars Alonzo Mourning, Bill Russell, Byron Scott, Allen Iverson, John Starks, Mike Woodson, Reggie Theus, Shaquille O’Neal, Steve Smith, Rick Barry, Gerald Henderson Sr., NFL Great Richard Dent, Musicians Smokey Robinson, Philip Bailey, Eddie Levert and Philadelphia songstress Jazmine Sullivan and actors Anthony Anderson, Chris Tucker, George Lopez, Vivica A. Fox, Cedric The Entertainer, Empire’s Bryshere Gray and more.

ABOUT THE JULIUS ERVING GOLF CLASSIC

The event, run by Play Golf Designs, Inc., celebrates the achievements of Julius “Dr.J” Erving in the city of Philadelphia with a portion of the proceeds benefitting the Salvation Army, a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing comfort, food, shelter and care to the needy around the world. The event also benefits Grab A Ball & Play, an organization that gifts athletic balls to children who are underprivileged, as well as DEFY, an organization that provides healthy meals and nutritional development to children who struggle with obesity. VIP Packages for the Julius Erving Golf Classic can be tailored to include golf, hospitality, and invitations to the private parties. For information on Erving tickets, packages and experiences call Play Golf Designs Inc. 310.926.4075 or email info(at)playgolfdesigns(dot)com. For media inquiries: Rachel Rees: Rachel(at)pgdglobal(dot)com.

ABOUT PGD GLOBAL

Play Golf Designs, Inc. (PGD Global) is a golf marketing & event company, directing and participating in luxury events for some of the world’s most legendary athletes, brands, entertainers and organizations including Coach Mike Woodson, Julius Erving, Chris Tucker, Jeffrey Osborne, Viacom, The Broadcasters Foundation of America, Diageo and MGM Resorts International. PGD blends pop culture and entertainment, creating the most unique, innovative golf events and experiences for each client. PGD Global focuses on celebrating diversity and inclusion in golf while welcoming women to the game with open arms. Specializing in connecting golf to the modern world of trends and fashion, PGD Global operates golf and lifestyle events and experiences all around the country, welcoming new golfers and businesses to the game. http://pgdglobal.com/. Tweet or Instagram @PGDGlobal or Facebook http://www.facebook.com/PlayGolfDesigns

ABOUT THE ACE CLUB

The ACE Club in Lafayette Hill, Pennsylvania is the most exclusive corporate club in Greater Philadelphia. The 35,000 square foot clubhouse is the centerpiece of the 300+ acres of pristinely manicured grounds. The comprehensive clubhouse has multiple meeting rooms for corporate meetings and small corporate events, and the entire structure is outfitted with the latest state-of-the-art technology and wireless capabilities. The ACE Club is also home to one of the top-ranked golf courses in Philadelphia, it was noted in January 2015 on Golf Digest's Best in State, and are ranked in the top 20 private courses for Pennsylvania. The 7,500 yard Gary Player Signature Design course is equipped with five tee placements catering to golfers of all abilities. With one of the top caddie programs in Philadelphia to help you navigate the golf course, The ACE Club is a true golf experience. For more information, visit their website at http://www.theaceclubonline.com

ABOUT LOGAN PHILADELPHIA

The Logan Hotel, a Curio by Hilton Hotel, The Logan is a social magnet, infused with a confident, contemporary, and artistic point of view. A special enclave for business and leisure travelers alike, nowhere else gets you as close to all the action in Philadelphia, or if you choose, providing all you need so you never need leave the hotel. As one of the most modern luxury hotels in Philadelphia, PA, The Logan continues that tradition by bringing its own unique viewpoint to the Philadelphia arts district. Local artwork fills the lobby and rooms, and our Logan Square hotel is conveniently located near several museums. The hotel, near Rittenhouse Square, is just steps from one of the most upscale shopping districts in the area. A vibrant hub, here lies Philadelphia’s true heart and soul of the city, teeming with extraordinary people and unique experiences. For more information, visit their website at http://www.theloganhotel.com/

ABOUT TANQUERAY

TANQUERAY London Dry Gin is a dry, crisp, gin with a rich juniper flavor. Known for its iconic green bottle and red emblem, TANQUERAY London Dry Gin is the number one imported gin in the United States and is one of the world's most award-winning gins. TANQUERAY gin, TANQUERAY No. TEN gin, TANQUERAY RANGPUR gin and TANQUERAY STERLING vodka together create the renowned portfolio of TANQUERAY. Additional information about the TANQUERAY brand may be found at http://www.tanqueray.com.

Enjoy the finest spirit responsibly. TANQUERAY Gin. 100% Grain Neutral Spirits. 47.3% Alc/Vol. Imported by Charles Tanqueray & Co., Norwalk, CT.

