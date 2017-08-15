CMS’s emergency preparedness rule for all providers goes into effect before the 2018 Home Health CoPs.

AudioEducator, a division of audio conference and corporate education leader ProEdTech, will host the live webinar “Preparing For the November Emergency Preparedness Implementation” with industry veteran J’non Griffin, RN MHA WCC, HCS-D, HCS-C, HCS-H, COS-C on Wednesday, August 30, 2017, at 1:00 pm ET. This session will discuss the criteria for properly implementing an effective emergency preparedness plan.

From patients’ rights and written information requirements to new infection control and personnel qualification requirements, the new Medicare and Medicaid’s Conditions of Participation (CoPs) for home health are full of new requirements that will go into effect in January 2018. The Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ (CMS) emergency preparedness rule, however, applies to all providers who serve Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, and it has an earlier effective date. Surveyors will begin evaluating all providers’ emergency preparedness plans on November 15, 2017.

This session with J’non Griffin will discuss what home health providers must do to take care of patients during an emergency and help providers meet Medicare’s conditions. J’non will discuss the policies and protocols related to emergency preparedness, training and testing that need to be in place before November. Home health agencies that are out of compliance face deficiencies and possibly even sanctions.

J’non will discuss the steps to create a proper emergency preparedness assessment, plan, training and testing. She will also discuss what needs to be included in the policy, and what exactly needs to be completed prior to November to be in compliance.

The session will help administrators, clinical managers, quality assurance and field staff:



Identify the timeline for implementation of emergency preparedness

Understand the criteria for properly implementing an effective emergency preparedness plan

Discuss how to determine an agency’s hazards

Discuss an all hazards disaster drill and table top exercises

Recognize the survey deficiencies associated with not following an emergency plan

