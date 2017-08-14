Perfect for Sports, Travel, Pregnancy and Daily Wear – Now Available on Amazon.co.uk

The team at aZengear are proud to announce the launch of the brand’s all-new knee-high graduated compression socks collection. Ideal for sports, travel, daily wear and pregnancy, these durable compression socks deliver the perfect balance of style, comfort and physical performance. To celebrate the launch of the new product, aZengear are offering an exclusive 50% discount for new customers. Available for a limited time only, this half-price offer can be redeemed using the discount code printed at the end of this release.

Tried, Tested and Approved

“Made from some of the best materials combining nylon and spandex, our compression socks help to boost performance, reduce fatigue and swelling in your lower leg as well as provide a relief for varicose veins. These socks help to improve the blood circulation and reduce muscle fatigue if you spend a long time on your feet either running, travelling or working as a nurse. The socks also help to regulate the temperature as well as promote faster muscle recovery.” – aZengear

What makes the new aZengear collection different is the way in which the products have been designed, tried, tested and verified as effective offering maximum comfort and style.

Introductory 50% Discount

“Our compression is tested meticulously during manufacturing making sure we get the ideal range of 20-30 mmHg for optimal blood circulation. Carefully designed and manufactured to provide premium support, comfort and relief while boosting your mobility and performance, these compression socks are available in 2 colours (blue and pink) as well as multiple sizes for both men and women.” – aZengear

To celebrate the launch of the new compression stockings, aZengear is offering a limited-time-only 50% discount. Simply use the coupon code RK50XULW while purchasing on https://www.amazon.co.uk/Graduated-Compression-Pregnancy-Performance-Circulation/dp/B071X5KTJ8/&tag=ole0d-21&keywords=graduated+compression+socks (limited to one redemption per customer). Every purchase is also covered by a full 30-day money-back guarantee.

Doctors and healthcare professionals frequently recommend the use of compression socks for a variety of conditions, or simply to improve your day-to-day comfort.

About aZengear:

aZengear is a start-up created to design and manufacture products that contribute to healthy living. For more information on any of the products or the company, please visit https://azengear.com.