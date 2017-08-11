First Choice Emergency Room to Open New Facility in Austin, Texas

First Choice Emergency Room

First Choice Emergency Room, the largest network of independent freestanding emergency rooms in the United States, announced that it will open its new Austin- Riverside facility later this month.

“I am pleased to announce that we are bringing another facility to the Austin area,” said Dr. Ricardo, Chief Medical Officer of First Choice Emergency Room.

First Choice Emergency Room is revolutionizing the delivery of emergency medical care by providing a neighborhood alternative for emergency medical services. Based on patient feedback collected by Press Ganey Associates, Inc., an independent healthcare advisory services and consulting organization, First Choice Emergency Room received the prestigious Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award in 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016 for exceeding the 95th percentile in patient satisfaction nationwide.

Different from urgent care facilities, all First Choice Emergency Room facilities are open 24 hours, 7 days per week and staffed exclusively with board-certified physicians and emergency trained registered nurses. The facilities are equipped with a full radiology suite, including CT scanner, Digital X-ray, Ultrasound, as well as on-site laboratories certified by the Clinical Laboratory Improvements Amendments (CLIA) and accredited by the Commission on Office Laboratories Accreditation (COLA).

The Austin—Riverside facility will be located at 2020 E. Riverside Dr., Austin, TX 78741. For more information, visit https://fcer.com/locations/austin-map.

