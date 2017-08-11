Informz Increases New Business Sales by 65%

The tremendous results that this technology can help associations achieve – from growing and retaining membership numbers to increasing event revenue and engagement – has made it a must-have.

Informz, Inc., a leading provider of digital marketing solutions for the association and nonprofit industries, today announced a 65% increase in growth of new business sales in the first half of 2017. Recently ranked as the leading provider of enhanced email marketing and marketing automation for associations with the highest customer satisfaction ratings for both product and professional services for the second consecutive year, Informz is continuing to see strong adoption with associations.

Associations are choosing Informz to deepen their relationships with members and achieve their missions through effective and personalized communications with email marketing and marketing automation. The company has grown sales during the first half of the year by 65% over 2016’s sales for the same timeframe. Recent clients include the National Parent Teachers Association, National Association for the Education of Young Children, New Jersey State Bar Association, and Society of Women Engineers.

“Associations are recognizing the prominent role that marketing automation technology plays in transforming the way they communicate with their audience,” said Joe Tyler, CEO at Informz. “Informz makes it easy for associations to take advantage of this technology, without making it a complicated and arduous task. The tremendous results that this technology can help associations achieve – from growing and retaining membership numbers to increasing event revenue and engagement – has made it a must-have.”

About Informz

Informz is a leading provider of digital marketing solutions for the association and nonprofit industries. The Informz solution provides customers with the tools and expertise to easily and cost-effectively promote their brands, stay in touch, generate and analyze data about their markets, manage information about their members and constituents, and receive valuable feedback to refine future action. The Informz portfolio of solutions includes email marketing, marketing automation, and social media management. Learn more at http://www.informz.com.

###