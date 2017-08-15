Frederick’s Newest Tech Firm Named Best Place to Work

"At MainSpring, we truly believe that it’s the people who win awards—not companies." Brenda Sneed, MainSpring Chief Financial Officer

The Frederick County Office of Economic Development (OED) held their 15th Annual Best Places to Work awards program on July 27 at the Delaplaine Visual Arts Education Center in downtown Frederick. They honored MainSpring, Inc. with the 2017 Frederick Best Places to Work Award in the medium to large medium employer category.

“At MainSpring, we truly believe that it’s the people who win awards—not companies. That’s why our philosophy has always been, ‘if we treat our employees right, they’ll treat our clients even better,’” said MainSpring Chief Financial Officer, Brenda Sneed. “Because of our beliefs, [MainSpring] has been fortunate enough to win a few Best Places to Work awards over the years... More importantly, though, these same values have made a significant impact on employee longevity. With our average length of employment climbing over five years, we think this speaks volumes.”

This prestigious award is part of the Frederick County Best Places to Work campaign, which seeks to honor local employers for their commitment to innovation, creativity and foresight. This year, there were over 100 total nominations for the five employer categories.

“Frederick County is a great place to live and work with so many businesses going the extra mile to value their employees, often by offering creative perks,” said Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner. “Smart business leaders know that their success rests on happy and productive employees. With unemployment consistently below State and National levels, competition is high to retain and attract the very best workers.”

This is the first time MainSpring has earned this honor since relocating to downtown Frederick in February of 2017.

About MainSpring

MainSpring, Inc. is an IT strategy and consulting firm that arms organizations with the strategy, tools and resources to impact their mission. Founded in 1993, MainSpring is headquartered in Frederick, Md., with offices in Towson, Md., Florida, Ohio, Washington and Wisconsin. The firm supports a wide range of clients including businesses, nonprofits and government agencies such as the Department of Defense.