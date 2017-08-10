The credit for our growth goes to our franchisees, who are the best in the business. It’s their willingness to build relationships and maintain face-to-face contact with customers and job seekers that creates success. - Bob Funk

Oklahoma City-based international staffing company, Express Employment Professionals hit $1.86 billion in sales at the end of July 2017, 8 percent ahead of the same period in 2016. At its current growth rate, the company is projected to end the year with an all-time high of $3.3 billion in sales.

In addition, Express has awarded 40 franchise locations, bringing the total to 789, positioned to reach a milestone goal of 800 locations by year end. For every Express office that opens, on average 600 more people find work annually and work an average of 37 hours per week.

Express employed 510,000 people in 2016 and has put 356,978 people to work year-to-date, which includes 203,578 new people. The company is on target to put 530,000 people to work in 2017, which is past the halfway mark to their long-term goal of putting a million people to work annually.

Nationwide, Express currently has more than 21,000 job openings with positions available in a broad range of industries. Specifically in Oklahoma, there are jobs open for paralegals, sales, human resources personnel, graphics, staff accountants, bookkeepers, accounts payable and accounts receivable specialists, payroll specialists, web developers, assistance center and help desk staff, maintenance technicians and production supervisors.

“The credit for our growth goes to our franchisees, who are the best in the business. It’s their willingness to build relationships and maintain face-to-face contact with customers and job seekers that creates success. You can’t judge a person’s character just by looking at an online resume or application. You have to talk to people to learn who they are,” said Bob Funk, CEO and chairman of the board for Express Employment Professionals.

The staffing company has also been recognized with several awards this year, including being named the No. 1 staffing franchise in the U.S. by Entrepreneur Magazine for the sixth year in a row, the third largest industrial and office clerical staffing firm by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) and clinched Inavero’s Best of Staffing® Talent Award.

The 38th annual Franchise 500 list ranks companies based on financial strength and stability, growth rate and the number of years a company has been in business. In addition to the distinction of being the No. 1 staffing franchise, Express was ranked No. 31 overall on the list.

The Best of Staffing® Talent Award recognizes companies for providing superior service to job seekers. On average, talent of winning agencies are 3.6 times more likely to be completely satisfied with the service provided compared to those placed by non-winning agencies. Award winners make up less than 2 percent of all staffing agencies in the U.S. and Canada.

“I like working through the Express local franchise on temporary assignments,” said Brent Reynolds, Express associate. “I’m currently working at Express International Headquarters, and it truly is a ‘best place to work’ in Oklahoma. The people of Express live their values and treat their associates with respect. They make me feel like a valued member of the team every day.”

The service we provide and the culture we create are what make Express stand out among the competition, Funk said.

“It is incredibly fulfilling to receive an award for superior service voted on by our associates and to be recognized for the health of our company,” he added. “Every day, our franchisees and headquarters staff work hard to provide hope to job seekers and support entrepreneurship.”

