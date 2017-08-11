Olympia Transitional Care and Rehabilitation Announces New Leadership

Olympia Transitional Care and Rehabilitation announces three new leadership staff members: Doug Bowen, administrator; Carol Vixie, director of nursing and Alyssa Pruiett, director of rehabilitation. The three are eager to join the Olympia Transitional team.

With a five-star quality measures rating from Medicaid, Olympia Transitional is unique because unlike most post-acute care facilities, every staff member functions as part of a single team working toward a common goal. The facility is well known for its secure memory care unit and its skilled rehabilitation department.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of the team here,” said Bowen. “Our goal is to continue Olympia Transitional’s reputation for unforgettable compassionate care. Carol, Alyssa and I bring unique experience that will help us achieve that goal.”

Bowen practiced law for seven years before joining the medical industry. He was the administrator of a post-acute facility in Provo, Utah, for a short time before taking his current position at Olympia Transitional. Bowen’s vision is to continue to grow and develop systems, improving the facility to earn the highest ratings in the industry. Bowen’s hobbies include being outdoors, fishing, reading, being with his kids and volunteering with the Boy Scouts.

Vixie has been an RN for 24 years, spending her whole career in the long-term care industry. She had been working at a five-star facility that she loved, but when she came to Olympia, she fell in love with the staff and was excited to be part of the team. Vixie’s hobbies include playing with her dogs, swimming, kayaking and crocheting.

Pruiett became a licensed physical therapy assistant in 2012, after which she worked in skilled nursing facilities and found her passion for rehabilitating geriatrics. After a year, she returned to school and completed a master’s degree in occupational therapy. Since 2015, she has been practicing as an occupational therapist, registered, licensed, in the state of Washington. Now at Olympia Transitional, her team is implementing the “Abilities Care Approach” that will improve both dementia patients’ quality of life and employee satisfaction. As director of rehabilitation, Pruiett focuses on developing the facility’s outpatient rehabilitation services. Her hobbies include spending quality time with her husband and daughter, traveling, being outdoors and exploring new places.

About Olympia Transitional Care and Rehabilitation

Olympia Transitional Care and Rehabilitation is a 135-bed skilled nursing facility conveniently located on Lilly Road, directly across the street from Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia, Washington. The facility serves long-term, skilled-nursing, rehabilitation and memory patients. The care center’s secured memory care unit, in-house chef, wide range of care and family-like atmosphere make it a uniquely capable and comfortable facility. For more information, visit olympiatransitional.com.