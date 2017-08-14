GSI, Inc. Will Host Super Session at JD Edwards INFOCUS 17 Conference

GSI believes that the best way for customers to realize the greatest value from their enterprise systems is through education

GSI, Inc. is pleased to announce it will be hosting the JD Edwards Super Session at the Quest JD Edwards INFOCUS 17 Conference, which is being held on August 14-16 at the Sheraton Downtown Denver Hotel in Denver, Colorado. During the Super Session, “JD Edwards EnterpriseOne 9.2 Transformational Upgrade – Domtar Case Study,” Domtar and GSI will discuss the process that Domtar went through to redesign its business processes as well as its technical infrastructure, in order upgrade to the JD Edwards EnterpriseOne 9.2. The Super Session will be held Monday, August 14 at 4:30pm in Plaza Ballroom BCEF.

Besides the Super Session, GSI will host 11 educational sessions as well as exhibiting in Booth 201. The sessions will include:



Case Study: Inheriting a World System in the Middle of an A9.4 Upgrade

Case Study: Implementing Dual Units of Measure for Inventory in JDE

Managing Inventory, In-Transit & RNV Through the Supply Chain in JDE

The Future of JD Edwards System Monitoring

Dealing with Security, It’s a Whole New World A9.4

What’s New in Technical Tools Release E1 9.2.1 & the Object Usage Tracking Application

Are You Ready for FASB Changes & Lease Management in JDE EnterpriseOne?

Database Management with JDE Tools

JD Edwards : Database – Security, Performance & Protection Secrets Exposed

Magic Seasoning – Avoiding the Pitfalls When Upgrading to World A9.4

Sticking with or Stuck with JD Edwards World A7.3 Software

A complete list of GSI’s sessions, times and locations can be found at GSI INFOCUS 17 Schedule or stop by the GSI Booth #201.

“GSI believes that the best way for customers to realize the greatest value from their enterprise systems is through education," said Kevin R. Herrig, President and CEO of GSI, Inc. "In addition to our twelve (12) strategic sessions, GSI hosts a series of free nationwide JD Edwards 9.2 upgrade workshops as well as weekly webcasts on implementing, integrating, and managing JD Edwards, NetSuite, Oracle Cloud, and Salesforce.”

About GSI, Inc.

As a certified Oracle Platinum Partner and a recognized industry leader, GSI, Inc. specializes in providing a broad spectrum of business, functional, and technical consulting services for Oracle JD Edwards, Oracle NetSuite, Oracle Cloud, Salesforce and other enterprise applications. The client-centric consultancy offers a comprehensive suite of solutions including AppCare, a 24/7 managed service; GENIUS, an advanced monitoring application; GENISYS, a solution for optimizing system performance; gShield, a comprehensive security solution; RapidReconciler®, its inventory reconciliation software; as well as JDE Cloud9, a complete cloud-based hosted service. GSI consulting services are backed by its signature 100 percent guarantee. Founded in 2004, the rapidly growing company is headquartered in Atlanta with locations nationwide. GSI, Inc. has been named to Inc. Magazine’s Inc.5000 list of fastest growing companies for two consecutive years.