In its first annual Reader’s Choice Awards, readers of the Idaho State Journal recognized Access Hospice & Home Health, a Signature Hospice, Home Care, Home Health company, as the #1 choice for hospice and home-based care solutions.

“It is a great honor to be so highly valued by the people we are committed to serving,” says Bob Thomas, PT, President of Signature and Access. “This recognition re-enforces that our mission to enhance the life of every person we serve is being felt throughout Southeast Idaho and beyond.”

Readers selected Access Hospice & Home Health as the #1 hospice provider over nearly 13 other home-based care agencies in the area. Votes were collected through online submissions over the course of a month. Access Hospice & Home Health was presented with a plaque commemorating their achievement at the Reader’s Choice Gala held at the Shoshone Bannock Hotel at the end of July.

“It really comes down to our nurses and therapists going above and beyond to provide quality care and comfort to individuals and their family members during what can be life’s most difficult time,” says Nicole Farley, Access Account Manager. “Being chosen as the #1 hospice agency shows that our teams of professional care providers have a lasting and positive impact in the communities they serve. Thank you to the patients and families for recognizing our passion for people!”

About Signature Hospice, Home Health, Home Care

Headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon, Signature Hospice, Home Health, Home Care has been a preferred provider of hospice, home health and home care services throughout the Pacific Northwest since 2003. In 2015, Signature brought its unique brand of home-based care solutions to Idaho through the acquisition of Access Hospice & Home Health. Signature is a proud member of the Avamere Family of Companies – providing health care and operational solutions across the continuum of care for individuals and seniors in more than 30 communities throughout Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Utah, and Wyoming. Learn more at http://www.4signatureservice.com.