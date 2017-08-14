HDBD Partners Stephanie Roark & Reid Simpson Their exceptional work ethic and commitment to their clients’ businesses made electing them to partnership an easy decision.

Hartline Dacus Barger Dreyer LLP is pleased to announce the promotion of Dallas attorney Stephanie Roark and Corpus Christi attorney Reid Simpson to partners in the firm, effective July 2017.

Stephanie Roark joined the firm after graduating from Baylor University School of Law in 2009. Stephanie focuses her practice on general litigation, including personal injury cases involving catastrophic injuries and death, as well as product liability and dram shop litigation. She is also actively involved in a wide range of other practice areas, including premises liability, toxic torts, labor and employment claims and healthcare litigation.

Stephanie has defended multiple Fortune 500 and large publicly traded companies in both state and federal court. She has gained extensive experience at the trial level, successfully defending cases ranging from catastrophic injury and death claims on behalf of transportation companies to dram shop cases on behalf of large hospitality companies. Stephanie has been named a ‘Texas Rising Star’ by Thomson Reuters every year since 2014.

Reid Simpson focuses his practice on personal injury litigation, toxic exposure litigation, appellate law, legal malpractice claims, product liability litigation, and coverage/indemnity matters. Reid has represented several Fortune 50, Fortune 500 and publicly traded companies in both state and federal court. He has obtained numerous dismissals and summary judgements in state court, federal court, and in arbitration for a variety of clients, including government contractors, medical research institutions, energy companies (midstream, upstream, and downstream), transportation companies, and professional service companies.

Reid earned his J.D. from Baylor University School of Law in 2009 and his B.A. from Northwestern University in 2006.

“Reid and Stephanie have proven themselves to be invaluable members of the firm,” said managing partner Jeff Patterson. “Their exceptional work ethic and commitment to their clients’ businesses made electing them to partnership an easy decision.”

About HDBD

Hartline Dacus Barger Dreyer LLP is a Texas-based law firm specializing in civil litigation and trials, with offices in Dallas, Corpus Christi and Houston. The firm’s attorneys pride themselves on providing uncompromising excellence to their clients in a variety of areas, including products liability, commercial litigation, class action and multidistrict litigation, intellectual property, personal-injury defense, premises liability, labor and employment, insurance coverage, healthcare, construction, and dealer/franchise litigation. For more information about HDBD, visit http://www.hdbdlaw.com.