Oak Ridge Investments Launches Global Resources & Infrastructure Fund

Oak Ridge Investments

Oak Ridge Investments, LLC is an investment management firm focused on delivering unique, alpha generating boutique investment strategies to the marketplace. The strategy, a mutual fund focused on global real assets, was recently acquired from RidgeWorth Investments and complements Oak Ridge’s existing, actively managed lineup.

The Oak Ridge Global Resources & Infrastructure Fund (Class A: INNAX, Class I: INNNX) will continue to be sub-advised by Capital Innovations, LLC, which has an established track record of outperformance compared to the Fund’s benchmark, S&P Global National Resources Index, since the Fund’s inception of September 2012.

The Fund’s subadvisor is a boutique investment manager specializing in global real asset strategies. Capital Innovations’ singular focus provides unique exposure to these sectors through accessible investment vehicles that have primarily only been utilized by institutional investors. The Fund is co-managed by Michael Underhill and Susan Dambekaln who together have over 40 years of experience working with institutions to identify their specific investment needs.

The Fund is an open-end mutual fund that concentrates its investments on global natural resources, agribusiness, timber and infrastructure companies. It seeks to provide exposure to companies whose main revenue streams originate from providing materials, products and services to serve essential human needs.

The Oak Ridge Global Resources & Infrastructure Fund’s portfolio holds 60-80 publically traded stocks with an attractive dividend yield, diversified by country, currency and sector, with around 50 percent exposure to international and emerging markets and 50 percent domestic U.S. companies. The Fund offers investors a potential inflation hedge as well as diversification versus traditional equities or fixed income investments.

“The companies that operate in these sectors have the ability to benefit directly from global population growth, infrastructure build-out and development of wealth in world markets,” says Michael Underhill, Capital Innovation’s Chief Investment Officer and the fund’s Co-Portfolio Manager.

“This Fund will serve to address a need in the marketplace for this type of niche strategy, with hopes to offer diversification, return potential and inflation protection,” adds Oak Ridge’s President & Chief Operating Officer, Mark Goodwin.

“Real asset investments can provide enhanced risk mitigation – an allocation to this strategy may immediately diversify a broader portfolio for our clients,” says Head of Distribution & Marketing, Philip Callahan.

ABOUT OAK RIDGE INVESTMENTS:

Oak Ridge Investments is an investment management firm located in Chicago and New York. Founded in 1989, Oak Ridge is focused on providing select, actively managed equity strategies to its broad range of clients. The firm currently manages over $3.4 billion.

ABOUT CAPITAL INNOVATIONS:

Capital Innovations is a boutique investment manager located in Pewaukee, Wisconsin, specializing in global real asset strategies. The firm currently manages money primarily for institutional investors.